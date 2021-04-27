5 players on the Falcons’ draft radar

The New York Jets are projected to take BYU’s Zach Wilson, while San Francisco has not been able to hide Kyle Shanahan’s affection for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think (Fields’) is the second best quarterback in the draft, but Mac Jones is the way it’s going,” Kiper said. “I’d heard Mac Jones or Trey Lance early on. I went with Mac Jones (in his latest mock draft) because that’s what you’re hearing. I would go Justin Fields.”

So, that would leave the Falcons with a chance to take Fields or Lance. Also, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater are on the team’s draft radar. They could trade back and get Slater, but they can’t go back too far and get locked out of the top tier talent in the draft.

Here’s a look at the top five players on the Falcons’ draft radar:

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in New Orleans. With Jacksonville set to pick Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick and Zach Wilson appearing to be the favorite to go second to the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers will have their choice of Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones to be the eventual successor to Jimmy Garoppolo. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Ohio State’s Justin Fields, 6-foot-3, 228 pounds: In addition to his impressive Pro Day outings throwing the football, Fields showed off his speed by clocking a time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his first one. To put this time in perspective, the only quarterback to run a faster time at the NFL scouting combine was Robert Griffin, who ran the 40 in 4.41 seconds. The Falcons sent the maximum of three executives to his first and second Pro Days. “I think he’s going to be, even if he’s the fifth quarterback taken, so what,” Kiper said. “The quarterbacks that have dropped over the years have done pretty well. If it’s New England, if it’s Denver, if it’s Washington or Chicago, whoever it is and that depends upon how far those teams want to drop. If you’re Detroit, how far down are you OK dropping to? ... I think there is going to be activity to go up and get Justin Fields.”

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (68) and Penei Sewell, right, block for quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. The acquisition of Sam Darnold via trade earlier this month has given the Carolina Panthers more options with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft. Carolina's most pressing need entering the draft is at left tackle, a position they have failed to solidify over the last seven seasons. That means 6-foot-6, 330-pound Sewell and 6-foot-3, 305-pound Rashawn Slater from Northwestern could be in play if either is around at No. 8. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Oregon’s Penei Sewell, 6-4, 331: Sewell opted out of the 2020 season, although it did not matter when it came to the offensive lineman’s draft status. Still considered one of the top two tackles in this year’s draft, Sewell’s power in the run game is evident on film. Sewell possesses excellent athletic ability for someone his size, which makes him an ideal candidate to protect the quarterback’s blind side in the NFL. In two years as Oregon’s starting left tackle, Sewell surrendered only one sack. He ready to start in the NFL at all four spots except center, according to one AFC personnel executive.

FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) winds up to throw during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison in Frisco, Texas, in this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, file photo. Lance is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File) Credit: Sam Hodde Credit: Sam Hodde

North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, 6-4, 226: Lance, 20, elected to enter the draft after North Dakota State played only one game in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. He led the Bison to the FCS national championship in 2019. He posted a 17-0 record as a starter. In 2019, he passed for 28 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 1,100 yards and had 14 rushing touchdowns. He has been compared to Donovan McNabb and Steve McNair during the pre-draft process.

Kyle Pitts (84) of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Florida’s Kyle Pitts, 6-5, 245: Forty-nine years have passed since a tight end was taken in the top five. Pitts has the chance to be the first tight end to be taken this high since the Broncos selected former Houston tight end Riley Odoms fifth overall. For his size, Pitts has speed like a receiver and can line up all over the offensive formation. He has to improve his blocking. With three quarterbacks expected to go with the first three selections, the Falcons could be a potential destination for Pitts at No. 4 overall if they decide to pass on a quarterback themselves.

FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts in Evanston, Ill., in this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo. Slater is as possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, 6-4, 302 pounds : Like Sewell, Slater also opted out of the 2020 season. And like Sewell, that hasn’t affected his draft standing whatsoever. Slater was the only offensive lineman to contain former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young for an entire game in 2019. What separates Slater from many of his counterparts is his ability to play guard and center in the NFL. However, Slater, known as a highly intelligent lineman, stated at his Pro Day that he views himself as a long-term tackle at the next level. However, he could come in a pull the hole at left guard for the Falcons.

