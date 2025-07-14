New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two spots behind Falcons wide receiver Drake London, reset the new market for the position with a lucrative deal on Monday.
Wilson and the Jets agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension, according to the NFL Media and several other media outlets. Wilson is set to receive $90 million guaranteed, with a $13.75 million signing bonus.
Wilson, who played at Ohio State, was drafted 10th by the Jets in 2022. Wilson and London have played with multiple quarterbacks. Wilson has amassed more catches and yards than London, who has more touchdowns (15 to 14) over the first three seasons of their careers.
Wilson has 279 catches for 3,249 yards and three 1,000-yard seasons. London, who was drafted eighth overall out of Southern California, has 241 catches for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Falcons exercised the $16.8 million fifth-year option on London’s contract in April. He’s currently under contract through the 2026 season.
With the new deal, Wilson is now under contract with the Jets through 2030.
London started all 17 games last season and has led Atlanta in receptions and receiving yards for each of his three seasons in the league.
He joined Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) as the only four players in the league with at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
Atlanta is currently $5.3 million under the salary cap, which is the 29th lowest amount in the 32-team league. The Falcons are strapped with Kirk Cousins’ contract, which has a $40 million salary cap hit for this season and takes up 14.33% of their cap space, according to spotrac.com.
The Falcons will need to clear up Cousins’ situation and figure out what to do with tight end Kyle Pitts, who is set to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option.
Atlanta granted a four-year, $81 million contract extension to cornerback A.J. Terrell last August.
London is clearly up next, followed by running back Bijan Robinson, perhaps two years down the road.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Hawks sign Nikola Djurisic to standard deal
The 6-8 wing was drafted last season but played for the College Park Skyhawks.
Featured
Credit: Matt Reynolds
Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff
A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.
The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport
“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.
What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events
A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.