New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two spots behind Falcons wide receiver Drake London, reset the new market for the position with a lucrative deal on Monday.

Wilson and the Jets agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension, according to the NFL Media and several other media outlets. Wilson is set to receive $90 million guaranteed, with a $13.75 million signing bonus.

Wilson, who played at Ohio State, was drafted 10th by the Jets in 2022. Wilson and London have played with multiple quarterbacks. Wilson has amassed more catches and yards than London, who has more touchdowns (15 to 14) over the first three seasons of their careers.

Wilson has 279 catches for 3,249 yards and three 1,000-yard seasons. London, who was drafted eighth overall out of Southern California, has 241 catches for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Falcons exercised the $16.8 million fifth-year option on London’s contract in April. He’s currently under contract through the 2026 season.

With the new deal, Wilson is now under contract with the Jets through 2030.