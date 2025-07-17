Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons secondary play will require heart, mind and fists

An analysis of Atlanta’s defensive backs ahead of training camp.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) works on a drill moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) works on a drill moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
0 minutes ago

Editor’s note: This is the seventh of an eight-part position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster before the team reports for training camp Wednesday.

The Falcons’ secondary plans to be ready rumble under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

“We are just slowly building it,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. “The heart. He talks about the heart, the mind and the fists. We can’t really do the fist right now and be physical.

“We can show each that we are connected with each other in this room. Show our heart for each other and then our minds by understanding what the play calls are. Understanding, what can come off different plays.”

The defensive backs, with the rest of the team, are set to report for training camp Wednesday, and when the pads go on, they plan to be physical.

“The fists will come,” Bates promised. “We are going to be on fire. It’s going to be exciting.”

The fists are a metaphor for being physical.

Bates are cornerback A.J. Terrell are the anchors in the secondary.

“I love the defense,” Terrell said. “I love what Brick is bringing to the team. We are just playing fast. Everybody is in unison. Everybody can use each other for help. I know what the (defensive) line is doing. The (defensive) line knows what we are doing. I know what the backers are doing. Everybody is tight knit in this system, and it’s player led.”

Starting right cornerback Mike Hughes received a two-year, $18 million deal to re-sign after a solid season.

The Falcons drafted safety Xavier Watts in the third round (96th overall) of this year’s NFL draft out of Notre Dame and nickel back Billy Bowman in the fourth round (118th) out of Oklahoma. They have a chance to compete for open spots.

“Those guys are going to be great for our room,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “We are trying to create more competition. Get our current players, playing better at a high level. Guess what, if that happens, they are going to make us better.”

Watts, 6-foot and 200 pounds, had a fine college career for the Fighting Irish, which included 13 interceptions.

“All he does is makes plays,” Gray said. “Solid guy.”

The Falcons did not re-sign Justin Simmons, who started opposite of Bates last season. Also, they let former second-round draft pick Richie Grant leave in free agency. He signed a modest one-year, $1.5 million deal with the 49ers.

“You have a complete guy,” Gray said of Watts. “When you look at him ... he had 13 interceptions in two years. He’s doing something right at a solid and high level.”

Watts is considered a unique safety with ball skills, versatility and instincts, according to Mike Rutenberg, the Falcons’ defensive pass-game coordinator.

Bowman, who’s 5-10 and 192 pounds, played safety in college. He’ll have to beat out Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford for the nickel back spot.

“They are going to play a lot of snaps,” Bates said of Watts and Bowman. “A lot of important snaps. We are not just going to baby them into it. (They have to) pick it up now. I have no doubt, they’ll have a lot of success this year.”

Bates spent a lot of time with Watts over the offseason in the organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp.

“I get to work with ‘X’ everyday. ... It comes easy for him, but it has to translate to the field,” Bates said. “We have to teach ‘X’ how to practice like a pro. He’s already a pro mentally. … I think he’s going to be a great player. I’m excited to lead him.”

The Falcons plan to improve their coverage and get more turnovers. The Falcons had only 12 interceptions, which ranked 17th in the league last season. The defense gave up 224.5 yards passing per game, which ranked 22nd in the league.

“My goal is to be the best on this team,” Bates said. “All of the All-Pro, Pro Bowl and all that stuff will come when we win. I truly believe that. That’s not a focus of mine. … I think the team goal means a little bit more at this point.”

Opposing quarterbacks had a 105.8 passer rating when throwing at Hughes, who gave up three touchdowns and missed seven tackles.

“I know I can play a lot better,” Hughes said. “I think I had a decent year. I want to build off of it. I want to get my hands on more balls, get some actual interceptions and help create turnovers. That would help bring us some wins.”

Hughes, a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2018, started a career-high 15 games last season.

“We are a lot younger,” Hughes said. “I see a lot of guys are hungry. We’ve got a lot to prove.”

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) speaks to members of the media following the team's OTA #4 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Monday, June 2, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Here’s a breakdown of each position preview:

Projected depth chart

Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into training camp:

Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon

TE: Charlie Woerner, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer

Defense (4-2-5 nickel)

DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.

DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem

DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning

RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor

NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams

K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud

PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball during warm-ups before the Atlanta Falcons and Caroline Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins at quarterback

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is preparing for his first full season as a starter, with coaches praising his poise, arm strength and leadership.

Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom heads up rugged O-line, a strength of the team

The Atlanta Falcons lost center Drew Dalman in free agency but return the rest of their offensive line starters heading into training camp

Falcons hoping to unlock the various skills of Kyle Pitts

This is a very important season for Kyle Pitts, who’s in the final year of his rookie contract with the Falcons.

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons edge rushers Jalon Walker (left) and James Pearce Jr. (center) run a drill during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. improve Falcons’ dormant pass rush?

Falcons D-line plans to throw haymakers ‘like Mike Tyson’

Falcons are on the clock after Garrett Wilson signs megadeal with Jets

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.