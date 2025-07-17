Editor’s note: This is the seventh of an eight-part position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster before the team reports for training camp Wednesday.
The Falcons’ secondary plans to be ready rumble under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
“We are just slowly building it,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. “The heart. He talks about the heart, the mind and the fists. We can’t really do the fist right now and be physical.
“We can show each that we are connected with each other in this room. Show our heart for each other and then our minds by understanding what the play calls are. Understanding, what can come off different plays.”
The defensive backs, with the rest of the team, are set to report for training camp Wednesday, and when the pads go on, they plan to be physical.
“The fists will come,” Bates promised. “We are going to be on fire. It’s going to be exciting.”
The fists are a metaphor for being physical.
Bates are cornerback A.J. Terrell are the anchors in the secondary.
“I love the defense,” Terrell said. “I love what Brick is bringing to the team. We are just playing fast. Everybody is in unison. Everybody can use each other for help. I know what the (defensive) line is doing. The (defensive) line knows what we are doing. I know what the backers are doing. Everybody is tight knit in this system, and it’s player led.”
Starting right cornerback Mike Hughes received a two-year, $18 million deal to re-sign after a solid season.
The Falcons drafted safety Xavier Watts in the third round (96th overall) of this year’s NFL draft out of Notre Dame and nickel back Billy Bowman in the fourth round (118th) out of Oklahoma. They have a chance to compete for open spots.
“Those guys are going to be great for our room,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “We are trying to create more competition. Get our current players, playing better at a high level. Guess what, if that happens, they are going to make us better.”
Watts, 6-foot and 200 pounds, had a fine college career for the Fighting Irish, which included 13 interceptions.
“All he does is makes plays,” Gray said. “Solid guy.”
The Falcons did not re-sign Justin Simmons, who started opposite of Bates last season. Also, they let former second-round draft pick Richie Grant leave in free agency. He signed a modest one-year, $1.5 million deal with the 49ers.
“You have a complete guy,” Gray said of Watts. “When you look at him ... he had 13 interceptions in two years. He’s doing something right at a solid and high level.”
Watts is considered a unique safety with ball skills, versatility and instincts, according to Mike Rutenberg, the Falcons’ defensive pass-game coordinator.
Bowman, who’s 5-10 and 192 pounds, played safety in college. He’ll have to beat out Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford for the nickel back spot.
“They are going to play a lot of snaps,” Bates said of Watts and Bowman. “A lot of important snaps. We are not just going to baby them into it. (They have to) pick it up now. I have no doubt, they’ll have a lot of success this year.”
Bates spent a lot of time with Watts over the offseason in the organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp.
“I get to work with ‘X’ everyday. ... It comes easy for him, but it has to translate to the field,” Bates said. “We have to teach ‘X’ how to practice like a pro. He’s already a pro mentally. … I think he’s going to be a great player. I’m excited to lead him.”
The Falcons plan to improve their coverage and get more turnovers. The Falcons had only 12 interceptions, which ranked 17th in the league last season. The defense gave up 224.5 yards passing per game, which ranked 22nd in the league.
“My goal is to be the best on this team,” Bates said. “All of the All-Pro, Pro Bowl and all that stuff will come when we win. I truly believe that. That’s not a focus of mine. … I think the team goal means a little bit more at this point.”
Opposing quarterbacks had a 105.8 passer rating when throwing at Hughes, who gave up three touchdowns and missed seven tackles.
“I know I can play a lot better,” Hughes said. “I think I had a decent year. I want to build off of it. I want to get my hands on more balls, get some actual interceptions and help create turnovers. That would help bring us some wins.”
Hughes, a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2018, started a career-high 15 games last season.
“We are a lot younger,” Hughes said. “I see a lot of guys are hungry. We’ve got a lot to prove.”
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Here’s a breakdown of each position preview:
- Quarterbacks: Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins
- Running backs: With Robinson and Allgeier, do Falcons have one of league’s best backfields?
- Offensive line: Chris Lindstrom heads up rugged O-line, a strength of the team
- Wide receivers/Tight ends: Falcons hoping to unlock the various skills of Kyle Pitts
- Defensive line: Falcons D-line plans to throw haymakers ‘like Mike Tyson’
- Inside/Outside linebackers: Can rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. improve Falcons’ dormant pass rush?
- Secondary: Today
- Special teams: Friday
Projected depth chart
Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into training camp:
Offense
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin
WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk
WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon
TE: Charlie Woerner, Nikola Kalinic
LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson
C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric
RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer
Defense (4-2-5 nickel)
DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone
DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.
DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem
DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison
ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson
ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz
LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning
RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor
NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford
SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson
FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams
Special teams
K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud
PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins at quarterback
Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is preparing for his first full season as a starter, with coaches praising his poise, arm strength and leadership.
Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom heads up rugged O-line, a strength of the team
The Atlanta Falcons lost center Drew Dalman in free agency but return the rest of their offensive line starters heading into training camp
Falcons hoping to unlock the various skills of Kyle Pitts
This is a very important season for Kyle Pitts, who’s in the final year of his rookie contract with the Falcons.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players
Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.
How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it
Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?
Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction
Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.