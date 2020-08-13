X

Amarius Mims, Bleckley County

Amarius Mims, a senior offensive lineman at Bleckley County High School. Mims is one of the top 11 high school senior football players in the state.

AJC Super 11 | 15 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, For the AJC

Amarius Mims, Bleckley County

Position: Offensive lineman

Height, weight: 6-8, 325

Class: Senior

College choices: Alabama and Georgia are the reported leaders out of 19 offers.

2019 season wrapup: Mims was a unanimous first-team all-state selection after leading Bleckley County to an average of 30.91 points per game (its most since 2012) and a 7-4 season that produced its first playoff berth since 2014. He is the No. 1 senior recruit in Georgia, the state’s highest-rated offensive line prospect this century, and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation (No. 6 overall).

School’s first Super 11 since: Mims is the first.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.