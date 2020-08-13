Amarius Mims, Bleckley County

2019 season wrapup: Mims was a unanimous first-team all-state selection after leading Bleckley County to an average of 30.91 points per game (its most since 2012) and a 7-4 season that produced its first playoff berth since 2014. He is the No. 1 senior recruit in Georgia, the state’s highest-rated offensive line prospect this century, and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation (No. 6 overall).

School’s first Super 11 since: Mims is the first.