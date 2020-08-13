Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett

2019 season wrapup: Carter had 48 solo tackles, including nine for losses, for a North Gwinnett team that finished 12-2 and reached the Class 7A semifinals. He was a unanimous first-team all-state selection and was named the Gwinnett Touchdown Club’s inside linebacker of the year. Carter is rated the No. 2 inside linebacker nationally by Rivals and the No. 3 outside linebacker by 247Sports.

School’s first Super 11 since: Mitch Hyatt in 2014.