Barrett Carter, a senior linebacker at North Gwinnett High School, a Clemson commit.

AJC Super 11 | 16 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, For the AJC

Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett

Position: Linebacker

Height, weight: 6-1, 220

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Clemson

2019 season wrapup: Carter had 48 solo tackles, including nine for losses, for a North Gwinnett team that finished 12-2 and reached the Class 7A semifinals. He was a unanimous first-team all-state selection and was named the Gwinnett Touchdown Club’s inside linebacker of the year. Carter is rated the No. 2 inside linebacker nationally by Rivals and the No. 3 outside linebacker by 247Sports.

School’s first Super 11 since: Mitch Hyatt in 2014.

