Cody Brown, Parkview

2019 season wrapup: Brown was a first-team all-state pick after rushing for 1,676 yards. He had 1,588 as a sophomore. Parkview’s 12 victories last season were the most since the school’s 2004 state runner-up team finished 13-2. Brown, a four-star recruit, is the highest-rated senior running back in Georgia and the No. 7 player at the position nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

School’s first Super 11 since: Brad Lester in 2003.

» 2020 AJC Super 11: Cody Brown | Barrett Carter | Chaz Chambilss | Deion Colzie | Smael Mondon | Terrence Ferguson | Nyland Green | Amarius Mims | Micah Morris | Daejon Reynolds | Brock Vandagriff