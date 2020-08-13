X

Daejon Reynolds, Grayson

Daejon Reynolds, a senior wide receiver at Grayson High School, talks about his hopes for the 2020-2021 football season.

AJC Super 11 | 15 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, For the AJC

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 6-2, 195

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Florida

2019 season wrapup: Reynolds, a transfer from Central Gwinnett, was named first-team all-state after finishing with 88 receptions for 1,534 yards and 16 touchdowns for a team that was 3-8 but reached the first round of the playoffs. He also played significantly on defense and had four interceptions. Reynolds is rated the No. 37 wide receiver nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

School’s first Super 11 since: Reynolds is the first since Owen Pappoe in 2018.

