Daejon Reynolds, Grayson

2019 season wrapup: Reynolds, a transfer from Central Gwinnett, was named first-team all-state after finishing with 88 receptions for 1,534 yards and 16 touchdowns for a team that was 3-8 but reached the first round of the playoffs. He also played significantly on defense and had four interceptions. Reynolds is rated the No. 37 wide receiver nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

School’s first Super 11 since: Reynolds is the first since Owen Pappoe in 2018.