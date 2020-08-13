Terrence Ferguson, Peach County

2019 season wrapup: Ferguson is Peach County’s most recruited player since quarterback A.J. Bryant in 2003. He was named a first-team Class 3A all-state player for a team that finished 11-2, losing to eventual champion Cedar Grove in the quarterfinals. Ferguson is a top-50 national recruit who is rated the No. 2 offensive guard in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 8 offensive tackle by Rivals.

School’s first Super 11 since: Sergio Allen in 2019.