Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton

2019 season wrapup: Chambliss is a four-year starter with more than 30 sacks and 70 tackles for losses in his career. He was an AJC and GACA first-team Class 5A all-state player last year, when Carrollton finished 12-1 and lost to Buford 24-21 in the quarterfinals. Carrollton is moving to Class 6A this season. Chambliss is the No. 12 outside linebacker prospect nationally, according to Rivals.

School’s first Super 11 since: Jonathan Jones in 2011.