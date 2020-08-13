X

Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton

Chaz Chambliss, a senior linebacker at Carrollton High School, is a Georgia commit.

AJC Super 11 | 15 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, For the AJC

Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton

Position: Linebacker

Height, weight: 6-2, 240

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Georgia

2019 season wrapup: Chambliss is a four-year starter with more than 30 sacks and 70 tackles for losses in his career. He was an AJC and GACA first-team Class 5A all-state player last year, when Carrollton finished 12-1 and lost to Buford 24-21 in the quarterfinals. Carrollton is moving to Class 6A this season. Chambliss is the No. 12 outside linebacker prospect nationally, according to Rivals.

School’s first Super 11 since: Jonathan Jones in 2011.

