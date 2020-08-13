Micah Morris, Camden County

2019 season wrapup: Morris was a consensus first-team all-state selection last year after helping Camden County to an 8-3 season. The losses came against teams that finished in the top four of the Class 7A rankings (Marietta, Lowndes and Colquitt County). Morris, the highest-rated player in school history, is the No. 4 player in Georgia and the No. 7 offensive tackle nationally, according to Rivals.

School’s first Super 11 since: J.J. Green in 2012.