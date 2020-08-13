Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian

2019 season wrapup: Vandagriff, rated the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback nationally, made first-team all-state in Class 1A Private after passing for 2,471 yards and 31 touchdowns in just eight games. He rushed for 1,001 yards in 2018 but stayed in the pocket last season because of a leg injury. Prince Avenue finished 9-3, losing to Eagle’s Landing Christian 62-57 in the second round, when Vadagriff passed for 525 yards against the eventual champions.

School’s first Super 11 since: Vandagriff is the first.