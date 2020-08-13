X

Nyland Green, Newton

Nyland Green, a senior defensive back at Newton High School, talks about how he will make his college choice.

AJC Super 11 | 16 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, For the AJC

Position: Defensive back

Height, weight: 6-2, 183

Class: Senior

College choices: Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee are the reported leaders out of 32 offers.

2019 season wrapup: Green was a GACA first-team all-state player for a team that went 7-4. He finished with 34 tackles, two fumble recoveries and six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also contributed on offense with 11 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Green is the No. 10 player in Georgia and the No. 7 cornerback nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

School’s first Super 11 since: Green is the first.

