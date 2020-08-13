X

Deion Colzie, Athens Academy

Deion Colzie, a senior wide receiver/defensive back at Athens Academy, talks about his hopes for the 2020-2021 football season.

By Todd Holcomb, For the AJC

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 6-4, 195

Class: Senior

College choices: Georgia, Notre Dame and Alabama appear to be among the favorites out of 19 offers.

2019 season wrapup: Colzie had 39 receptions for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns in a run-first offense for Athens Academy, which finished 11-1 and lost in the Class 1A Private quarterfinals to Eagle’s Landing Christian. He also played cornerback and intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns. Colzie is the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

School’s first Super 11 since: Joe Tereshinski in 2001.

