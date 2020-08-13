Smael Mondon, Paulding County

2019 season wrapup: Mondon, the most heavily recruited player in his county’s history, was a GACA first-team all-state pick last season despite playing for a 3-7 team. He had 48 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks and contributed more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. Mondon is the No. 3 senior in Georgia and the No. 2 outside linebacker nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

School’s first Super 11 since: Mondon is the first.