Smael Mondon, Paulding County

Smael Mondon, a senior linebacker at Paulding County High School, talks about how COVID-19 has affected his hopes for the new football season.

AJC Super 11 | 16 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, For the AJC

Position: Linebacker

Height, weight: 6-3, 220

Class: Senior

College choices: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are his reported leaders out 37 offers.

2019 season wrapup: Mondon, the most heavily recruited player in his county’s history, was a GACA first-team all-state pick last season despite playing for a 3-7 team. He had 48 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks and contributed more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. Mondon is the No. 3 senior in Georgia and the No. 2 outside linebacker nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

School’s first Super 11 since: Mondon is the first.

