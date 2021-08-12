Mykel Williams, Hardaway
Position: Defensive lineman
Height, weight: 6-5, 265
Class: Senior
College choices: Committed to Southern Cal on June 15
Credentials: Williams (first name pronounced my-kell) has been a first-team all-state player the past two seasons. He had 17 sacks and 19 other tackles for losses in 2020 and 12 sacks and 20 tackles for losses in 2019. Williams is the highest-rated prospect in school history.
School’s first Super 11 player since: Williams is the first.
Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC
2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West