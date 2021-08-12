ajc logo
X

Mykel Williams, Hardaway

When Hardaway High School defensive lineman Mykel Williams found out the names of past AJC Super 11 players like Herschel Walker and Trevor Lawrence, Williams was thrilled. “It’s a huge honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as those greats. It’s a blessing,” said Williams, who is the school’s first Super 11 selectee. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Caption
When Hardaway High School defensive lineman Mykel Williams found out the names of past AJC Super 11 players like Herschel Walker and Trevor Lawrence, Williams was thrilled. “It’s a huge honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as those greats. It’s a blessing,” said Williams, who is the school’s first Super 11 selectee. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)

Credit: AJC

AJC Super 11
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Mykel Williams, Hardaway

Position: Defensive lineman

Height, weight: 6-5, 265

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Southern Cal on June 15

Credentials: Williams (first name pronounced my-kell) has been a first-team all-state player the past two seasons. He had 17 sacks and 19 other tackles for losses in 2020 and 12 sacks and 20 tackles for losses in 2019. Williams is the highest-rated prospect in school history.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Williams is the first.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

Caption
Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West

In Other News
1
Malaki Starks, Jefferson
2
Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
3
Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
4
AJC Super 11 takes on a statewide flavor
5
Jake Johnson, Oconee County
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top