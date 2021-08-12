Mykel Williams, Hardaway

Credentials: Williams (first name pronounced my-kell) has been a first-team all-state player the past two seasons. He had 17 sacks and 19 other tackles for losses in 2020 and 12 sacks and 20 tackles for losses in 2019. Williams is the highest-rated prospect in school history.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Williams is the first.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC Caption Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne) Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West