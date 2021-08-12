ajc logo
Elijah Pritchett, Carver-Columbus

On finding out he was selected to the AJC Super 11, Carver-Columbus High School’s Elijah Pritchett was a bit surprised. “I still can’t believe it. A couple of years ago I wasn’t even playing football. It wasn’t even on my mind. I feel sort of accomplished.” (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
Position: OL

Height, weight: 6-6, 280

Class: Senior

College choices: Florida State, Georgia, Southern Cal.

Credentials: Pritchett last week was named the No. 1 senior offensive tackle prospect nationally by Sports Illustrated, which asserted that he had “an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame.” His wingspan has been reported to be 7 feet. Pritchett was first-team all-state with the AJC last season for a 10-1 team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Isaiah Crowell in 2010.

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams

