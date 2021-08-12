Elijah Pritchett, Carver-Columbus

Credentials: Pritchett last week was named the No. 1 senior offensive tackle prospect nationally by Sports Illustrated, which asserted that he had “an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame.” His wingspan has been reported to be 7 feet. Pritchett was first-team all-state with the AJC last season for a 10-1 team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Isaiah Crowell in 2010.

