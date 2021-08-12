Thomas Castellanos, Ware County
Position: QB
Height, weight: 5-11, 190
Class: Senior
College choices: Committed to Central Florida on March 15
Credentials: A four-year starter, Castellanos has passed for 5,097 yards and rushed for 2,713 yards in his career. He made huge strides as a passer last season, completing 59.5% of his passes for 2,881 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ran for 939 yards and 24 touchdowns for a 10-2 Class 5A team and made first-team all-state. Castellanos is a consensus three-star recruit and Ware County’s highest-rated prospect in more than 20 years.
School’s first Super 11 player since: Fred Gibson in 2000.
Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC
