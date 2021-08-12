ajc logo
Thomas Castellanos, Ware County

A four-year starter, Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos has passed for 5,097 yards and rushed for 2,713 yards in his career. Castellanos is Ware County’s highest-rated prospect in more than 20 years and is the first Super 11 selection since Fred Gibson in 2000. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
A four-year starter, Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos has passed for 5,097 yards and rushed for 2,713 yards in his career. Castellanos is Ware County’s highest-rated prospect in more than 20 years and is the first Super 11 selection since Fred Gibson in 2000. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)

AJC Super 11
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Thomas Castellanos, Ware County

Position: QB

Height, weight: 5-11, 190

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Central Florida on March 15

Credentials: A four-year starter, Castellanos has passed for 5,097 yards and rushed for 2,713 yards in his career. He made huge strides as a passer last season, completing 59.5% of his passes for 2,881 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ran for 939 yards and 24 touchdowns for a 10-2 Class 5A team and made first-team all-state. Castellanos is a consensus three-star recruit and Ware County’s highest-rated prospect in more than 20 years.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Fred Gibson in 2000.

Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams

