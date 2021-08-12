Thomas Castellanos, Ware County

Credentials: A four-year starter, Castellanos has passed for 5,097 yards and rushed for 2,713 yards in his career. He made huge strides as a passer last season, completing 59.5% of his passes for 2,881 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ran for 939 yards and 24 touchdowns for a 10-2 Class 5A team and made first-team all-state. Castellanos is a consensus three-star recruit and Ware County’s highest-rated prospect in more than 20 years.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Fred Gibson in 2000.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC Caption Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne) Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams