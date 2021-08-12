Jacurri Brown, Lowndes
Position: QB
Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
Class: Senior
College choices: Committed to Miami on March 26
Credentials: A four-year starter, Brown can become the first quarterback in Georgia’s highest class to lead a program to four consecutive semifinals or to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards for three consecutive seasons. He’s a two-time first-team all-state player. His rushing and passing yards accounted for 68.6% of Lowndes’ offense last season. He has passed for 3,387 yards, completing 52.8% of attempts, and rushed for 3,323 in his career. Brown is a consensus national top-250 player and Lowndes’ highest-rated QB recruit in history.
School’s first Super 11 player since: Josh Harvey-Clemons in 2011.
Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC
