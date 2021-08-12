ajc logo
X

Jacurri Brown, Lowndes

Lowndes County quarterback Jacurri Brown said he’s a little familiar with the AJC’s Super 11. His school celebrated the selection of 2011 Super 11 class member Josh Harvey-Clemons. “Football is life. To be selected as one of the best top football players, all-around, that’s a good feeling right there,” said Brown. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Caption
Lowndes County quarterback Jacurri Brown said he’s a little familiar with the AJC’s Super 11. His school celebrated the selection of 2011 Super 11 class member Josh Harvey-Clemons. “Football is life. To be selected as one of the best top football players, all-around, that’s a good feeling right there,” said Brown. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)

Credit: AJC

AJC Super 11
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Jacurri Brown, Lowndes

Position: QB

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Miami on March 26

Credentials: A four-year starter, Brown can become the first quarterback in Georgia’s highest class to lead a program to four consecutive semifinals or to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards for three consecutive seasons. He’s a two-time first-team all-state player. His rushing and passing yards accounted for 68.6% of Lowndes’ offense last season. He has passed for 3,387 yards, completing 52.8% of attempts, and rushed for 3,323 in his career. Brown is a consensus national top-250 player and Lowndes’ highest-rated QB recruit in history.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Josh Harvey-Clemons in 2011.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

Caption
Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams

In Other News
1
Malaki Starks, Jefferson
2
Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
3
Mykel Williams, Hardaway
4
Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
5
AJC Super 11 takes on a statewide flavor
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top