Jacurri Brown, Lowndes

Credentials: A four-year starter, Brown can become the first quarterback in Georgia’s highest class to lead a program to four consecutive semifinals or to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards for three consecutive seasons. He’s a two-time first-team all-state player. His rushing and passing yards accounted for 68.6% of Lowndes’ offense last season. He has passed for 3,387 yards, completing 52.8% of attempts, and rushed for 3,323 in his career. Brown is a consensus national top-250 player and Lowndes’ highest-rated QB recruit in history.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Josh Harvey-Clemons in 2011.

Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players.

