ajc logo
X

Sam Horn, Collins Hill

Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn is the consensus No. 8 senior quarterback prospect nationally was first-team All-State last year while leading Collins Hill to the Class 7A final. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Caption
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn is the consensus No. 8 senior quarterback prospect nationally was first-team All-State last year while leading Collins Hill to the Class 7A final. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)

Credit: AJC

AJC Super 11
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Sam Horn, Collins Hill

Position: QB

Height, weight: 6-4, 190

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Missouri on Feb. 28

Credentials: Horn is the consensus No. 8 senior quarterback prospect nationally and the second highest-rated recruit in Collins Hill history behind teammate Travis Hunter, his main target at wide receiver. Horn was 361-of-552 passing (65.4%) for 3,910 yards (tied for 11th most in state history) and 41 touchdowns and made first-team all-state last year while leading Collins Hill to the Class 7A final.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Horn is the first, with teammate Travis Hunter.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

Caption
Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams

In Other News
1
Malaki Starks, Jefferson
2
Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
3
Mykel Williams, Hardaway
4
Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
5
AJC Super 11 takes on a statewide flavor
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top