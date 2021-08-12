Sam Horn, Collins Hill

Credentials: Horn is the consensus No. 8 senior quarterback prospect nationally and the second highest-rated recruit in Collins Hill history behind teammate Travis Hunter, his main target at wide receiver. Horn was 361-of-552 passing (65.4%) for 3,910 yards (tied for 11th most in state history) and 41 touchdowns and made first-team all-state last year while leading Collins Hill to the Class 7A final.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Horn is the first, with teammate Travis Hunter.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC Caption Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne) Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams