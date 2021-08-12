Malaki Starks, Jefferson

Credentials: Starks (first name pronounced MAL-uh-ki) completed only 20 passes last season, so he’s not an traditional quarterback, but he rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns on 172 carries while leading Jefferson to the Class 4A championship game. He’s not really a running back, either. He’s more likely to play safety or linebacker in college. He had 41 tackles and two interceptions last season as a free safety.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Starks is the first.

