Jefferson High School football player Malaki Starks will be the first to tell you he’s not a traditional quarterback. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
AJC Super 11
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Malaki Starks, Jefferson

Position: QB/S

Height, weight: 6-1, 200

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Georgia on March 25.

Credentials: Starks (first name pronounced MAL-uh-ki) completed only 20 passes last season, so he’s not an traditional quarterback, but he rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns on 172 carries while leading Jefferson to the Class 4A championship game. He’s not really a running back, either. He’s more likely to play safety or linebacker in college. He had 41 tackles and two interceptions last season as a free safety.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Starks is the first.

Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams

