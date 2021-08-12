Tyre West, Tift County
Position: Defensive lineman
Height, weight: 6-3, 280
Class: Senior
College choices: Committed to Georgia on Dec. 2
Credentials: West (first name pronounced ty-ree) is a four-year starter who got all-region recognition as a freshman. He was first-team all-state last season, when he had 31 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks and 16 QB hurries in nine games. West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century.
School’s first Super 11 player since: Israel Troupe in 2006.
Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC
2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Mykel Williams