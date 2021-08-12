ajc logo
Tyre West, Tift County

Tift County defensive tackle Tyre West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century. He’s also the school’s first Super 11 since Israel Troupe was selected in 2006. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Tift County defensive tackle Tyre West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century. He’s also the school’s first Super 11 since Israel Troupe was selected in 2006. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)

By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Position: Defensive lineman

Height, weight: 6-3, 280

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Georgia on Dec. 2

Credentials: West (first name pronounced ty-ree) is a four-year starter who got all-region recognition as a freshman. He was first-team all-state last season, when he had 31 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks and 16 QB hurries in nine games. West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Israel Troupe in 2006.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Mykel Williams

