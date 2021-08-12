Tyre West, Tift County

Credentials: West (first name pronounced ty-ree) is a four-year starter who got all-region recognition as a freshman. He was first-team all-state last season, when he had 31 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks and 16 QB hurries in nine games. West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Israel Troupe in 2006.

