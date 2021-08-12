Amehre Morrison, River Ridge

Credentials: Morrison (first name pronounced ah-MEER) led Class 6A in rushing last season with 1,958 yards for an 11-1 team that won its first region title. Morrison also had 23 receptions for 256 yards, giving him 2,214 yards from scrimmage. He was the Class 6A offensive player of the year and “the main reason for the historical run our team has made,” one River Ridge coach said. At 5-7 and 165 pounds, Morrison has five small-college offers.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Morrison is the first.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC Caption Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne) Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

