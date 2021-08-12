Travis Hunter, Collins Hill

Credentials: Hunter’s junior season probably was the most productive all-around effort for a two-way player in state history. Hunter caught a state-record 137 passes in 2020 for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns and was credited with 51 solo tackles and eight interceptions. He had three touchdowns in a game five times. His 11-catch, 183-yard performance against fourth-ranked Lowndes helped put Collins Hill in a championship game for the first time.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Hunter is the first, with teammate Sam Horn.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC Caption Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne) Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams