Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
Position: WR/CB
Height, weight: 6-1, 165
Class: Senior
College choices: Committed to Florida State on March 20, 2020
Credentials: Hunter’s junior season probably was the most productive all-around effort for a two-way player in state history. Hunter caught a state-record 137 passes in 2020 for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns and was credited with 51 solo tackles and eight interceptions. He had three touchdowns in a game five times. His 11-catch, 183-yard performance against fourth-ranked Lowndes helped put Collins Hill in a championship game for the first time.
School’s first Super 11 player since: Hunter is the first, with teammate Sam Horn.
Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC
