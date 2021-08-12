Jake Johnson, Oconee County
Position: TE
Height, weight: 6-5, 225
Class: Senior
College choices: Committed to LSU on April 15
Credentials: Johnson is the state’s consensus No. 7 senior prospect at any position and the No. 1 TE prospect nationally, according to 247Sports. He caught 32 passes for 743 yards and nine touchdowns for the Class 3A runner-up last season. He had 60 catches, 14 for touchdowns, as a sophomore. His brother, Max, is an LSU quarterback, and his father, Brad, is a former NFL quarterback.
School’s first Super 11 player since: Tony Taylor in 2001.
