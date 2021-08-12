ajc logo
Jake Johnson, Oconee County

Oconee County High School tight end Jake Johnson comes from a family of football players. His father Brad Johnson helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003 and Jake’s brother Max Johnson is a quarterback for LSU. However, Jake is absolutely making a name for himself in the game. Jake, who is selected in the 2021 class of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Super 11, is the No. 7 senior prospect at any position and the No. 1 TE prospect nationally, according to 247Sports. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
AJC Super 11
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
Position: TE

Height, weight: 6-5, 225

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to LSU on April 15

Credentials: Johnson is the state’s consensus No. 7 senior prospect at any position and the No. 1 TE prospect nationally, according to 247Sports. He caught 32 passes for 743 yards and nine touchdowns for the Class 3A runner-up last season. He had 60 catches, 14 for touchdowns, as a sophomore. His brother, Max, is an LSU quarterback, and his father, Brad, is a former NFL quarterback.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Tony Taylor in 2001.

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Gunner Stockton | Tyre West | Mykel Williams

