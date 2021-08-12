ajc logo
X

Gunner Stockton, Rabun County

Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton is on track to be the most prolific quarterback in Georgia history. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Caption
Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton is on track to be the most prolific quarterback in Georgia history. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)

Credit: AJC

AJC Super 11
By Todd Holcolmb, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Gunner Stockton, Rabun County

Position: QB

Height, weight: 6-1, 220

Class: Senior

College choices: Committed to Georgia on Jan. 28.

Credentials: Stockton can finish as the most prolific quarterback in Georgia history. A four-year starter, he has thrown for 9,518 yards and 122 touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence’s state records are 13,902 and 155, respectively. Stockton has rushed for 3,416 yards, giving him 12,934 rushing and passing yards along with 184 combined touchdowns. The best in those categories are Deshaun Watson’s 17,134 (13,077 passing, 4,057 rushing) and 214 (155 passing, 59 rushing). Stockton is on pace to surpass all of those marks except for Lawrence’s career passing yards. He’s the consensus No. 6 senior QB prospect nationally.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Charlie Woerner in 2015.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

Caption
Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

2021 AJC Super 11: Jacurri Brown | Thomas Castellanos | Sam Horn | Travis Hunter | Jake Johnson | Amehre Morrison | Elijah Pritchett | Malaki Starks | Tyre West | Mykel Williams

In Other News
1
Malaki Starks, Jefferson
2
Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
3
Mykel Williams, Hardaway
4
Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
5
AJC Super 11 takes on a statewide flavor
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top