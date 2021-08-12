Gunner Stockton, Rabun County

Credentials: Stockton can finish as the most prolific quarterback in Georgia history. A four-year starter, he has thrown for 9,518 yards and 122 touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence’s state records are 13,902 and 155, respectively. Stockton has rushed for 3,416 yards, giving him 12,934 rushing and passing yards along with 184 combined touchdowns. The best in those categories are Deshaun Watson’s 17,134 (13,077 passing, 4,057 rushing) and 214 (155 passing, 59 rushing). Stockton is on pace to surpass all of those marks except for Lawrence’s career passing yards. He’s the consensus No. 6 senior QB prospect nationally.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Charlie Woerner in 2015.

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC Caption Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne) Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

