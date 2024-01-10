DraftKings, NASCAR team up for North Carolina sports betting access

DraftKings latest to announce North Carolina pairing

DraftKings announced the partnership on Friday, Jan. 5. It’s the sixth operator to announce its required partnership to operate in the Tar Heel State, with only Underdog Fantasy not announcing so far.

If licensed, North Carolina will be DraftKing’s 27th live sports betting state. The company has also been named the exclusive daily fantasy sports partner of NASCAR in the United States and Canada, and has become an authorized gaming operator of NASCAR and will receive additional sponsorship benefits within the NASCAR ecosystem nationally.

“DraftKings has a proven track record of enhancing the fan experience across sports,” said Joe Solosky, NASCAR managing director, sports betting, in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue working with DraftKings to deliver NASCAR fans more engagement opportunities and bring its leading mobile sportsbook to North Carolina.”

Six of the seven sports betting operator applicants have announced their partnerships. They are as follows:

bet365 : Charlotte Hornets

: Charlotte Hornets BetMGM : Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Charlotte Motor Speedway DraftKings : NASCAR

: NASCAR Fanatics Betting and Gaming : Carolina Hurricanes

: Carolina Hurricanes FanDuel : PGA Tour

: PGA Tour PENN Sports Interactive (ESPN BET): Quail Hollow Club (PGA Tour course)

When will NC sports betting launch?

Gov. Roy Cooper (D), recently appearing on the Ovies + Giglio Show, discussed North Carolina’s sports betting future and publicly stated that his goal is to have sports betting launched in the state prior to the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

“The goal is to get it out there before March Madness. No guarantee that that’s the case, but that is the goal,” Cooper told the sports talk hosts.

The rules must first be approved, the state needs to ensure it receives correct amount of revenue, and everyone must be licensed and comply with the law before sports betting can launch. The first-four round of the tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The state announced it will launch online sports betting before it launches brick-and-mortar sportsbooks. When live, offers like the DraftKings North Carolina promo code will be immediately available for access, allowing players to begin placing wagers with added incentives.