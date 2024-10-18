Braves, Hawks to appear on FanDuel Sports Networks after changes with Bally Sports

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

For now, this is seemingly only a name change. Braves fans, for example, will be able to watch the games in the same ways. The broadcasters, Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski, will still be in the booth. And, yes, the local blackout restriction still exists.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Of course, many fans wonder whether they’ll see more betting content during Braves and Hawks broadcasts. FanDuel is, after all, an online betting platform.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned that on-air betting integrations will only occur with teams that reside in states that have legalized sports betting. Braves and Hawks fans will not see any betting discussion or integration during the broadcasts.

The only changes Braves and Hawks fans should expect involve the new branding: Color schemes, the network logo and production elements.

Many fans will wonder if this change will bring more betting content to Braves and Hawks broadcasts. There’s no explicit mention of this in Diamond Sports and FanDuel’s release, but there are a couple of semi-related items.

The release states the partnership will bring “linear and digital media placement and integration opportunities across all live NBA, NHL and MLB games on FanDuel Sports Network.”

And in this release, Mike Raffensperger, the president of sports for FanDuel, said this, in part: “A large cohort of FanDuel customers are devoted (regional sports network) viewers and this agreement allows us to further cement the FanDuel brand with sports fans and provides a unique vehicle to reward our users.”