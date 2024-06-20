FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 bonus with $5 first bet (June 2024)

The FanDuel promo code is available in twenty-three states where online sports betting has been launched, and currently supplies a new user offer to Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonus bets (if it wins) during June 2024.

Applying the current iteration of the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code unlocks $150 in bonus bets if the user wins their first wager on the platform of at least $5. With the Summer months now here the MLB season is taking center stage in the sports world, and eligible users can get one of the best welcome offers for online betting with the FanDuel Sportsbook bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: A full overview of the bonus

The following is a detailed breakdown of the new user bonus from FanDuel to help first-time players receive a $150 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your first bet wins) 💰 Total Bonus Value: $150 in Bonus Bets ✅ How to Claim: Make an initial deposit ($5 minimum) and place a qualifying bet of at least $5. If that first bet wins, the user will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on FanDuel Sportsbook. 📍 Available States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY 📄 Terms and Conditions: First-time FanDuel Sportsbook customers only. Make a deposit of at least $5 and place a qualifying real money wager of at least $5 on any market available on FanDuel Sportsbook. If that qualifying wager wins, the user will receive $150 in FanDuel bonus bets. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and carry a 1x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets expire in seven (7) days from issuance. Limit of one promotional bonus per person. Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY.

First-time users on the platform in eligible states where FanDuel Sportsbook is available can score the welcome bonus to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins) using the links on this page.

Why the FanDuel Promo Code is a great choice for new users

The FanDuel promo code is one of the best new user bonuses for getting started with online sports betting. With the FanDuel welcome offer applied, first-time players will have the chance to win big with their first bet placed on the platform.

One of the most attractive aspects of the FanDuel bonus code is the fact that it only requires a $5 commitment from the user. The FanDuel Sportsbook minimum deposit amount is also $5, so a simple $5 deposit and first bet will activate the new player promo.

FanDuel bettors are certainly incentivized to make a safer bet with that first $5+ wager, because if it wins, they will receive $150 in bonus bets. This $150 bonus is truly a premium as far as bet-and-get sportsbook offers are concerned. While most bet-and-get sportsbook offers cap out at $150, the FanDuel promo offers $150 in bonus bet rewards.

Putting it simply, the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code provides quick and easy access to $150 in bonus bets for any new user who opts in.

FanDuel Sportsbook promos today

Regular sports bettors on the FanDuel app will know the constant rotation of daily promotions and offers are some of the most user-friendly aspects of the online gambling platform.

In addition to the FanDuel promo offered at sign-up, both new and existing users can score fantastic sportsbook offers in several forms. These promos are very easy to access, and the FanDuel Sportsbook app provides a one-touch route as users can click the Offers icon on the home screen to instantly view all the available promotions.

Here are all the available promos and bonuses in the FanDuel Sportsbook app for June 24, 2024:

NHL Stanley Cup SGP Profit Boost: Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg SGP wager for Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg SGP wager for Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals MLB SGP Profit Boost: Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ Leg SGP/SGP+ wager on any MLB game today

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ Leg SGP/SGP+ wager on any MLB game today Soccer Profit Boost Reward Stack: Get two (2) 30% Profit Boost Tokens to use on Soccer games taking place on 6/24 & 6/25

How to get the FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming the FanDuel promo code is a very easy task to complete, and new users can follow the step-by-step process detailed below to get started with $150 in bonus bets today.

Click this link to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo. After the page has loaded, click the yellow button where it says “Learn More” then select your state (location). A sign-up page will open where you will need to enter information to register including full name, date of birth, social security, email address, cell phone number, and street address. Agree to the FanDuel Sportsbook terms and conditions and confirm the creation of your account. Make an initial deposit and qualifying first bet of at least $5 (minimum for both deposit and first bet is $5). If your first bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use for betting on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook promos and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best gambling apps when it comes to a consistent refresh of promos for existing users. The following is a breakdown of some of the regularly seen offers available for all users on FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel Promos Offer Details 🤝 Refer A Friend Refer a friend and you will each get $50 in Bonus Bets when they join using your referral link ⚾ MLB.TV Profit Boost Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on the MLB.TV Free Game of the Week ⚾ MLB Home Run Boost Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager 🏀 WNBA Profit Boost Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on WNBA betting 🏈 Home Ticket Blitz Enter for a chance to win two (2) Home tickets to see your favorite Football team

Refer A Friend

Existing users on FanDuel Sportsbook can share the fun with a friend and both parties will get a reward from the referral. Go to the Offers tab in your FanDuel Sportsbook app and click the Refer A Friend promo, then opt-in and share the exclusive link with your friend.

The referred friend must then sign-up for an account using the exclusive referral link, and deposit/wager at least $10 on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform. When the friend has deposited and settled any bet of at least $10, both parties will receive $50 in FanDuel Bonus Bets.

MLB.TV Profit Boost

All customers on FanDuel can get a Profit Boost to use on MLB.TV Free Game of the Week. After claiming the promotion, users will be awarded one (1) Profit Boost Token to use to wager on the MLB.TV Free Game of the Week.

Same Game Parlay bets are eligible for this offer but all legs must consist of markets involving the MLB.TV Free Game of the Week. Payouts from MLB.TV Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

MLB Home Run Boost

Baseball fans can get a Profit Boost Token to use on a Home Run market bet with the FanDuel Yard Sale promo. Claim the offer and receive a Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager for any MLB game taking place during the eligible promo period.

Same Game Parlay and Same Game Parlay Plus wagers are eligible for this promo as long as all legs consist of “To Hit a Home Run” betting markets. Payouts from Yard Sale Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

WNBA Profit Boost

The WNBA season is well underway with some exciting new storylines at the forefront of the league action. All users on FanDuel Sportsbook can claim a Profit Boost promo to use on any WNBA game taking place during the eligible promotion period.

This offer is regularly available for FanDuel users and typically offers a multi-day window for bettors to apply their Profit Boost Token. Claim the promo to receive your WNBA Profit Boost token and increase your winnings on your next WNBA bet on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Home Ticket Blitz

During the eligible promo period (June 6, 2024 - August 14, 2024) FanDuel bettors can visit eligible retail sportsbook locations and enter for the chance to win two (2) NFL football tickets to see their favorite team. Winners for this promo are selected every two weeks. Details on the eligible FanDuel retail sportsbook locations can be found in the Offers section of the FanDuel app.

FanDuel odds to win the Super Bowl

Another exciting NFL season will be underway soon and FanDuel Sportsbook users will once again have the inside track to betting on all the action. The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls after capturing the title the past two seasons. KC will have their work cut out for them as the NFL landscape has once again shifted to produce a fresh crop of contenders.

Here are the latest Super Bowl LIX odds on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Kansas City Chiefs (+600)

San Fransisco 49ers (+600)

Baltimore Ravens (+950)

Detroit Lions (+1300)

Cincinnati Bengals (+1400)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1400)

Buffalo Bills (+1500)

Houston Texans (+1600)

Dallas Cowboys (+1600)

Green Bay Packers (+1900)

Get in on the action with the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your first bet wins) when you sign-up with the links on this page.

FanDuel Sportsbook available states

FanDuel Sportsbook is currently available in 23 states throughout the country offering widespread access for awaiting users. In those legal states where FanDuel is operational from an online sports betting perspective, eligible users can receive an offer to get $150 in bonus bets using the promo code linked on this page.

The current list of FanDuel Sportsbook legal and available states includes the following:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming

FanDuel Sportsbook deposit methods

Bettors on FanDuel Sportsbook have a wide variety of options available to safely deposit funds into their sports betting accounts. The list of available FanDuel payment methods includes:

Online banking

Credit/debit card

Apple Pay

Venmo

PayPal

Cash at Counter

PayNearMe

Wire transfer

FanDuel Prepaid Play+

Gift card

FanDuel Sportsbook withdrawal methods

FanDuel Sportsbook users also have an impressive list of withdrawal methods available to pull out their real money winnings. The current list of FanDuel payout methods includes:

Online banking

Credit/debit card

Venmo

PayPal

Cash at Counter

FanDuel Prepaid Play+

Check by Mail

FanDuel customer support

For users experiencing issues with the FanDuel promo code or any other inconvenience on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform, there are several methods available to contact customer support. Click the Support tab to get started and choose your method of access.

Live Chat

The easiest way to contact FanDuel customer support is by using the Live Chat feature. Click the Suppor tab in the FanDuel app, then select the option to Contact Us. There, you will see several options including the Live Chat feature. Click on the option that says Chat with us to open a live chat messenger with a FanDuel customer support agent.

Social Media

FanDuel Sportsbook users can also contact the customer support team using multiple social media platforms. In the Contact Us section of the FanDuel Support tab, users will see the option to use Facebook and X to send a private/direct message to the FanDuel support team.

Email

FanDuel bettors can also send an email to the customer support team. Sportsbook users can send any questions regarding sports betting-related issues to sportsbook@fanduel.com.

FanDuel Promo Code FAQ

The following are frequently asked questions associated with the FanDuel Promo Code, unlocking the bonus, and regular wagering activity on the FanDuel app and platform:

What is the best FanDuel Promo Code?

The FanDuel Promo Code unlocks an offer for new users on the platform to Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if their first bet wins): The FanDuel Promo Code is currently available in 23 states throughout the country.

Where is the FanDuel Promo Code available?

The FanDuel Promo Code is currently available in 23 states including AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

What is the FanDuel Sportsbook minimum age?

The minimum betting age varies by state, but in most locations, the minimum age is 21 years old: There are several states where the minimum betting age is 18 years old. Check your state’s eligibility requirements before starting on FanDuel.

Does FanDuel have a referral bonus?

Yes, existing FanDuel users can Refer A Friend to gain a $50 bonus for both parties involved: Click the Offers tab in the FanDuel app and find the Refer A Friend promo, then send the link to your friend. When the referred friend deposits and settles a wager of at least $10, both parties will receive $50 in bonus bets.

How to get free $150 on FanDuel?

The FanDuel promo code from AJC unlocks an offer to Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your first bet wins)