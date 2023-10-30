ESPN Bet promo code expected to launch mid-November 2023

“DaDaDa, DaDaDa.”

The anticipation a sports fan feels once that familiar jingle drops is something nearly unexplainable at times. Debuting on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” all the way back in November 1989, the all-time jingle is about a decade and a half older than Victor Wembanyama. (Sorry ... I’m coherently aware of how old I just made some of you feel.)

The mad scientists who cook up a jingle legend such as this one, strive for exactly that: anticipation. It’s actually pretty similar to how San Antonio Spurs fans felt prior to Wemby’s NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks.

Also similar is the mindset around the next big thing in the online sportsbook industry.

ESPN Bet is coming, and with it arrives the ESPN Bet promo code that's set to instantly launch in at least 16 states.

Although the industry understands November 2023 represents the magic month, it had not yet known a more specific time period for when ESPN Bet will actually flip on the live lights.

Today, thanks to recent news, we now have a better idea for when the ESPN Bet app unveils itself to the exploding legal sports gambling market, which will soon include North Carolina online sports betting.

ESPN plus PENN Entertainment equals ESPN Bet

The first official whiff of what’s to come occurred this past summer when a dual-press release from two companies shook the ground that online sports betting currently stands.

In August 2023, ESPN and PENN Entertainment announced that a newly-formed partnership created ESPN Bet. Out is Barstool Sportsbook, PENN’s prior sports betting brand, and in its stead is the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

Suddenly, the next mega-online sportsbook would be equipped with betting licenses in a plethora of states upon its initial launch.

ESPN Bet set to launch in at least 16 states

Although there are surely many more to come (hint, hint, North Carolina), the ESPN Bet launch is incredibly unique in that it’ll go live in at least 16 states instantly.

The reason for the mad rush of an incredible number of states boils down to PENN’s existing licenses, easily recognized thanks to Barstool Sportsbook’s previous availability.

Here’s a list of the 16 states in which the ESPN Bet sportsbook app expects to be live upon the November 2023 launch:

Additionally, it’s pretty safe to include Kentucky. The newest state to join the ranks of the legal online sportsbook world is a place where PENN has an existing license.

Questions remain, however ...

What will the ESPN Bet promo code actually be?

When exactly in November 2023 will ESPN Bet finally and officially join the party?

What will the ESPN Bet promo code be?

ESPN Bet Details 🗓 Launch ETA Mid-November 2023 🇺🇸 Expected Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV ✅ Betting License Partner PENN Entertainment 💰 Expected Promo Code Offer A Guaranteed Bet-and-Get Goody 📲 Sportsbook App Platforms iOS Apple App Store, Android Google Play, Web Browser ❗️ Terms and Conditions T&Cs apply, only in eligible states, 21+ only

While it’s true that many outlets have gone further than simply speculating, it’s also true that the public does not yet (officially) know what the introductory ESPN Bet promo code will be.

There’s been mention of a $1,000 deposit match, with a staunch mention of “expected” or “possible.” We’ll make no such claims here and instead analyze the potential directions that ESPN and PENN can take.

The two contrasting routes ESPN Bet can take are the following:

First-bet bonus or deposit match that features a monster monetary value such as $1,000. An instant bet-and-get bonus with a lower monetary amount (i.e. bet $5, get $200, or bet $10, get $2500) that may or may not be guaranteed (a first-bet win or loss is negligible).

Depending upon the situation---the sportsbook and state launch at hand---both strategies have been used in recent memory.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s now-famous $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is advertised everywhere, and the giant sports betting operator actually upped the value to a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for the New York sports betting launch in January 2022. Whereas the up-and-coming bet365 Sportsbook app just polished off a tremendous Bet $1, Get $365 Instant Bonus (guaranteed) for the Kentucky sports wagering launch last month (September 2023).

Considering the resources at hand, it’s wise to expect the ESPN Bet sportsbook promo to resemble that of the biggest monsters in the industry, i.e. FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

In other words, believing that ESPN Bet will utilize a first-bet bonus or deposit match-type (upwards of $1,000) at general times, while also bringing the noise with guaranteed bet-and-get offers at more lucrative times (November 2023 launch), is your best bet (pun most definitely intended).

The ESPN Edge Conference makes the ESPN Bet launch clearer

Per an ESPN Press Room press release on Oct. 25, 2023, previewing the ESPN sportsbook app is on the agenda at the third-annual ESPN Edge Conference in New York City on Nov. 9, 2023.

Therefore, considering ESPN Bet desperately wants to launch prior to the big NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader on Nov. 23, 2023, and the NFL is the undoubted sports betting king, the EDGE Conference preview date throws things into crystal-clear focus.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, marks the same date that NFL Week 10 commences. Thursday Night Football, on that particular night, features the Carolina Panthers heading on the road to take on the Chicago Bears in the “Trade for Bryce Young Bowl.”

While it doesn’t make much sense that ESPN Bet launches on the same night of the preview, we can be safe in assuming that NFL Week 11 is most likely the target. On Nov. 16, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens kick off the week prior to Thanksgiving, and that’s a perfect starting point for the ESPN Bet mobile app.

So, when we make the claim that ESPN Bet is expected to launch in mid-November 2023, we really mean it (right around the mid-point of the month).

ESPN Bet is expected to launch in mid-November 2023, with North Carolina online sports betting expected to launch in January 2024.

