Clippers vs. Mavericks best prop bets: Three picks for Game 6

Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs is coming to a business end as several series have now concluded. One of the most enjoyable matchups thus far in the Western Conference is now set for a crucial Game 6, and some interesting lines stand out as the best prop bets for Clippers vs. Mavericks.

Best Bets for Mavericks-Clippers: Prop Bet Picks for Game 6

One of the most star-studded series in Round 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the #4-seed Clippers vs #5-seed Mavericks matchup in the West has been action-packed thus far. The teams split the first four games of the series, making it 2-2 heading back to Los Angeles for a big-time Game 5 matchup. The Mavericks cruised to a comfortable 30-point victory, taking a 3-2 stronghold on the series, and setting up a close-out situation back at home in Dallas in tonight’s Game 6.

The Clippers are still without the services of their superstar Kawhi Leonard who has played limited minutes in this series and is now once again out with a knee injury. For the Mavericks, their star Luka Dončić is also dealing with a lingering knee issue, though Dončić has not missed any games in these Playoffs.

With the series now sitting at 3-2, the Mavericks will look to close the show and move on to Round 2, while the Clippers aim to stay alive and force a Game 7 back in L.A. on Sunday. Ahead of tonight’s opening tip, check out the best prop bets for Clippers vs. Mavericks with these Game 6 picks.

Kyrie Irving Over 24.5 Points (-108)

Irving has once again put his spectacular skills on display in this series against the Clippers, and history suggests he could be in for a massive Game 6. Throughout his NBA Playoffs career, Kyrie Irving is 12-0 in series-clinching opportunities, averaging nearly 23 points per game on impressive 47% shooting and 38% on three-point field goals. As the most established Playoff performer on the Mavericks roster, Dallas could be looking to follow Irving’s lead in tonight’s matchup.

Couple that with the fact that Luka Dončić is still playing through a lingering knee injury, and it’s entirely plausible that more of the offensive burden could fall on Irving’s shoulders. Already averaging 25.8 points per game in this series, expect Kyrie to go over the 24.5 total in this one as the Mavericks look to close out the Clippers at home.

James Harden Under 19.5 Points (+114)

While the Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has thrived in high-pressure Playoff moments, the Los Angeles Clippers’ high-priced point guard, James Harden, has not. Harden’s overall average of 22.8 points per game in elimination games might paint an optimistic picture, but much of those numbers are buoyed by his days as a primary option for the Houston Rockets. Since leaving Houston, Harden has struggled to excel in his role as a secondary option, and his point totals of 22, 11, and 9 in his last three Playoff elimination games certainly reflect that.

The Clippers enter tonight’s matchup with their backs against the wall facing elimination, a position where Harden has not delivered in recent years. A chance to get (+114) odds with Harden’s recent history of struggles is simply too much value to pass up and makes a lot of sense to play for tonight’s prop bet picks.

PJ Washington Over 10.5 Points (-125)

PJ Washington has been a terrific addition since the Mavericks traded for the 25-year-old power forward ahead of this season’s deadline. Washington has been a key cog in the Mavericks’ starting lineup, logging 35.4 minutes per game so far in this series, averaging 10.2 points per game.

Although he hasn’t been entirely efficient in these Playoffs, Washington has certainly seen decent volume attempting better than nine shots per game and almost five attempts from three-point range in those contests. Already scoring totals of 11, 18, 10, and 10 in this series, the 10.5 mark feels attainable to play the over for PJ Washington’s points tonight.