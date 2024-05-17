Knicks vs. Pacers odds, point spread, total: Game 6 betting guide

Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs is building to a crescendo as the Conference Finals are now just days away. Hoops fans throughout the country have enjoyed several tightly contested series, including the New York Knicks vs. the Indiana Pacers as a classic Eastern Conference rivalry has been renewed.

As the two teams get set to play an all-important Game 6, it’s the Knicks who currently hold a 3-2 series lead. The action will resume this evening from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, so before opening tip let’s check out the best bets for Knicks vs. Pacers odds, including moneylines, point spread, and over-under total.

Knicks vs. Pacers odds: Best bet for Game 6

The Eastern Conference Semi-finals resume action tonight and it’s a potential close-out game for the New York Knicks who lead the series 3-2. For the Indiana Pacers, it’s all hands on deck to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 back in New York.

Getting out to an early series lead, the Knicks won Games 1 and 2 at home, only to have the Pacers return the favor in Games 3 and 4 back in Indiana. In a crucial Game 5, the Knicks were dominant in a 121-91 blowout, taking a 3-2 series lead and setting up a chance to close the show in Game 6.

As the setting now shifts back to Indiana’s home court, the Pacers will be looking to once again answer the call and get back in this series at 3-3. Before the action gets underway, let’s take a look at the odds and make a pick from the moneylines, point spreads, and over-under total.

Eastern Conference Semi-finals Game 6 Spread Total Moneyline New York Knicks +5.5 (-110) Over 215.5 (-110) +175 Indiana Pacers -5.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110) -210

In a must-win situation on their home court, the Pacers enter Game 6 as -5.5 point favorites on the point spread and a -210 moneyline. For the underdog New York Knicks (+5.5) they can be bet at +175 odds on the moneyline. Given that neither team has been able to win on the road in this series to this point, the odds certainly seem par for the course thus far.

Based on the total number, it seems the oddsmakers are expecting this to be a somewhat high-scoring affair with the over-under set at 215.5. To put that number in perspective, the over-under total for last night’s Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 6 was just 205.

So, after reviewing the odds, what is the best bet to make for tonight’s game?

Knicks vs. Pacers ATS pick

This has been arguably the most exciting series of the NBA Playoffs thus far, and as many predicted before it started, it appears to be heading for all seven games. In order to get to Game 7, the Pacers will need to win tonight, and that’s where I’m going with my pick.

Neither team has been successful on the road in this series, as all five games have been won by the home team. I’m expecting that trend to continue tonight and I think the Pacers have a big bounce-back performance in front of their fans after a disappointing Game 5 in New York.

I like the Pacers -5.5 (-110) tonight to cover the spread and force a Game 7 on Sunday back at MSG.