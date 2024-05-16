Timberwolves-Nuggets odds, point spread, total: Game 6 betting guide

The NBA Playoffs have been action-packed thus far as the Conference Finals are now just days away! With several teams locked in tightly contested Round 2 series, the real winner is the fans who get to sit back and enjoy the high-level hoops.

Arguably the most exciting matchups so far in these 2024 Playoffs, the Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to play a pivotal Game 6 with Denver currently leading the series 3-2. The action will resume this evening, but before opening tip let’s detail the best bets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds, including point spread, and over-under total.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds: Best bet for Game 6

A crucial Game 6 will take place tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the Timberwolves and Nuggets will do battle in a potential close-out situation. The Nuggets currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 after three consecutive victories have put them just one win away from a second Western Conference Finals in as many years.

The Timberwolves came flying out of the gates in this series, winning both of the opening two games on Denver’s home court. However, the early series lead was short-lived as the defending champions came storming back with two wins of their own in the Timberwolves gym. In a crucial Game 5, the Nuggets got 40 points, 13 assists, and 7 rebounds from league MVP Nikola Jokić en route to a 112-97 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

Denver now has the chance to end this Round 2 series as they can officially clinch a Western Conference Finals spot with a win this evening. Before Game 6 of this Western Conference Semi-final tips off, let’s check out the odds and make a pick from the moneylines, point spreads, and over-under total.

Western Conference Semi-finals Game 6 Spread Total Moneyline Denver Nuggets +2 (-105) Over 205 (-110) +110 Minnesota Timberwolves -2 (-115) Under 205 (-110) -130

Entering Game 6 with their backs against the wall, the Timberwolves are slight home favorites at -2 on the point spread and (-130) odds on the moneyline. For Denver (+2 point spread) the moneyline number is only slightly past even money at +110. With how tightly contested this series has been thus far, it seems fitting that Game 6 is virtually a coin flip on the betting odds.

The oddsmakers clearly expect this evening’s game to be a low-scoring affair, as the points total over-under sits at just 205. Putting this in perspective, of the five games played so far in this series, three have gone over the 205 total (Games 3, 4, 5), one has gone under (Game 2), and the Game 1 total fell exactly at 205.

So, after diving into the odds, what’s the best bet to make for tonight’s game?

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets ATS pick

Having firmly found their footing in this series after a rocky start, I’m taking the Nuggets +2 this evening as I expect them to win Game 6 and close this series out. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has made important adjustments throughout this series and the results have been three straight wins behind stellar play from recently crowned 3x MVP Nikola Jokić.

The Nuggets look to have cracked the code in the Timberwolves defense by deploying Jokić as an isolation scorer. Minnesota will likely be weary of sending double teams as Jokić is a terrific passer who can get his three-point shooters going in a hurry.

Add in the fact that Timberwolves starting point guard Mike Conley is still questionable for this game with achilles soreness, I feel comfortable with the Nuggets plus the points here. With only +2 (-105) on the spread, there is an argument to be made for the value of the Denver moneyline at +110 odds as well.