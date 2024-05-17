Knicks vs. Pacers best prop bets: Three props to play in Game 6

In one of the most competitive matchups of the NBA Playoffs thus far, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are getting set to play a crucial Game 6 that could end up deciding the series. Before the action resumes this evening, we detail three of the best prop bets for Knicks vs. Pacers.

Best Bets for Knicks-Pacers: Prop Bets for Game 6

Gearing up for a major Game 6 under the Friday night lights, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will do battle once again as a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals hangs in the balance. With the Knicks currently leading the series 3-2, a win tonight would clinch a spot in the next round, while the Pacers are trying to force a Game 7.

So far, neither team has been able to win on the road in this series, and this evening’s matchup will take place on the Pacers home court in Indiana. Before the Game 6 action gets underway, let’s take a look at the betting side of things and pick out three prop bets for the Knicks vs. Pacers.

Note: All odds on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can claim the DraftKings promo code to get started with bonus bets.

Andrew Nembhard over 9.5 points (-105)

The hero of Game 3, Nembhard hit a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to put the Pacers ahead and secure their first victory of the series. Nembhard has been very efficient in these Playoffs, averaging 12.2 points per game on 55.6% shooting and 45.5% from three-point range. For Game 6, his points prop is set at 9.5 and I believe he’ll go over this number.

So far in this series, Nembhard has scored at least nine points in all but one of the matchups (Game 3) as his point totals have been 11, 15, 5, 9, and 11. Back at home where role players are known to have a much greater impact, I’m taking Nembhard to reach double figures in scoring and go over his 9.5 prop.

Tyrese Haliburton over 3.5 three’s (+120)

Haliburton has been somewhat feast or famine in this series, with several spectacular 30+ point performances, but also two games with 13 or fewer points. In particular, Haliburton has been much more aggressive as a three-point shooter in the games played in Indiana vs. those played in New York. So far in this series, Haliburton has attempted 26 three-point field goals in the two games at home vs. attempting 20 in the three games played in New York.

This evening’s game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana and I’m expecting this home/away trend to continue. The Pacers will need Haliburton to be aggressive as a scorer to keep their season alive, and he’s shown no hesitation to let it fly at home. With the odds at a juicy +120, I’ll take Haliburton to nail at least four from downtown in this matchup.

Isaiah Hartenstein under 19.5 points + rebounds (-122)

One of the pleasant surprises for the New York Knicks has been the breakout season from their center Isaiah Hartenstein. After taking over the starting spot for the injured Mitchell Robinson, Hartenstein never looked back and has carved out an important role on this Knicks team. That being said, I think Hartenstein’s recent success has resulted in his projections being slightly overvalued, and I’m looking to play an under on his combo props tonight.

For the points + rebounds combo, Hartenstein is sitting at 19.5, and I like the under here. So far in these Playoffs, Hartenstein has gone under the 19.5 total for points + rebounds six (6) times while going over just four (4) times. In two of his last three games, and three of his last five games, his total has fallen under 19.5. I’m expecting that trend to continue tonight and I’ll play the under on Hartenstein’s 19.5 points + rebounds prop.