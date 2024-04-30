PA online casinos: Best PA casino apps and bonuses (April 2024)

Available since July 2019, PA online casinos are now some of the most popular platforms for legal gamblers in the Keystone State. Offering a wide array of real money casino games, online casino bonus codes, loyalty programs, and more, the lineup of casino apps in Pennsylvania is truly impressive.

First-time players in Pennsylvania can receive a sign-up bonus when they claim the PA Online Casino Promo Codes listed on this page, ensuring they are set up to win on the best casino sites. New user promos on the listed PA Casino apps can range from Bonus Spins and Casino Credits to Deposit Match offers and so much more.

Best PA Online Casinos: Real Money Casino Apps in PA

⭐ PA Online Casino Operator 💰 Promo Code Offer 🎰 Playthrough Requirement 💲 Minimum Deposit DraftKings Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5 Fanatics Deposit $5, Get 250 Free Spins 1x $5 BetMGM 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10 Caesars Palace $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10 FanDuel 200 Bonus Spins + $1000 Casino Bonus 1x $10 Borgata 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + $20 on the House 15x $10 Bally Up to $100 Back on First Deposit 1x $10 BetRivers 100% Deposit Match up to $250 1x $10 Stars Play $1, Get a $100 Casino Bonus 2x $10 Golden Nugget Deposit $5, Get $50 in Casino Credits 1x $10

Pennsylvania is one of the best states in the country for online betting, offering all the best gambling apps including legal sportsbooks and online casino sites. Online bettors in PA can jump into the action with a host of top operators including DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Palace, FanDuel, Borgata, Bally, BetRivers, Golden Nugget, Stars, and more.

The impressive list of PA Online Casino apps is made even more attractive when you consider each operator provides a unique casino bonus code at the time of registration. Here’s a rundown of all the available online gambling sites in Pennsylvania that offer real-money casino games.

List of PA Online Casino apps

Here are all the real money gambling PA Casino apps that have been licensed by The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

DraftKings Casino

FanDuel Casino

Caesars Palace Casino

Borgata Casino

BetMGM Casino

Jackpot City Casino

BetRivers Casino

Bally Casino

Fanatics Casino

Unibet Casino

Golden Nugget Casino

Betway Casino

Tropicana Casino

PokerStars Casino

Hollywood Casino

BetParx Casino

PlaySugarHouse Casino

Stardust Casino

Wind Creek Casino

PlayLive! Casino

Each of these PA Online Casino apps offers a new user bonus at the time of sign-up. With these promos, first-time players on the platform can secure lucrative casino bonuses to start their online gambling experience in a winning way. In addition to the new player welcome offers, existing users have access to casino promos, bonuses, and loyalty programs to recoup value as they play.

DraftKings PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ DraftKings Casino 💰 Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5

The DraftKings PA Online Casino was initially launched on May 4, 2020, in partnership with Hollywood Casino of PENN Gaming. When new users get started, they have access to the highly acclaimed DraftKings Casino Promo Code which provides a lucrative offer to Play $5 and Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly.

One of the most enticing aspects of the DraftKings Promo Code is the fact that it only requires players to wager $5 to score an instant bonus. The offers certainly aren’t limited to first-time players, as existing users also have access to generous promos and bonuses. All DraftKings Casino users are automatically enrolled in the Dynasty Rewards Program (DraftKings loyalty program) at the time of registration.

Users can play an impressive variety of games on the DraftKings Casino app including table games, live dealer games, over 600 slots, and more.

Fanatics PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Fanatics Casino 💰 Deposit $5, Get 250 Free Spins 1x $5

One of the more recent operators to go live in the Quaker State, Fanatics Online Casino and Sportsbook went live in Pennsylvania on January 22, 2024. With the casino bonus code, first-time players on the platform can sign-up and Deposit $5 to Get 250 Free Spins.

Making a unique entry into the legal gambling space, Fanatics is the official merchandise partner of ultra-popular leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, and more. This pre-established brand name presence should continue to resonate with sports fans and allow Fanatics to grow its sportsbook and online casino platforms.

With only a 1x playthrough (rollover) requirement, and just a $5 minimum deposit, Fanatics PA Online Casino is an extremely user-friendly platform for new users looking to get started with low-risk.

BetMGM PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ BetMGM Online Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10

The MGM name is as established as any in the world of legal gambling, and the company has built an impressive reputation with sports bettors and casino players over the years. New users on the BetMGM Online Casino can claim a fantastic two-part promo code that includes a 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House to get started in a winning way.

With the BetMGM PA Online Casino Bonus Code, all users will receive a standard $25 no-deposit bonus allowing them to play real money casino games with their credits. Additionally, the Deposit Match offer is matched at a 100% rate up to a $1,000 maximum, so users may want to make a larger initial deposit on the platform.

Once BetMGM PA Casino users have claimed the bonus code and made an initial deposit, they’re ready to start playing. Enjoy over 500 real-money casino games including classic casino table games, live dealer casino games, and a wide variety of online slots.

Caesars Palace PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Caesars Palace Online Casino 💰 $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10

Arriving in Pennsylvania in August 2023, Caesars Palace Online Casino is another fan-favorite brand for online gamblers in the Keystone State. When first-time players register for an account, they will have the option to claim a terrific two-part sign-up offer that includes a $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k.

The $10 no-deposit bonus is standard and guaranteed for all first-time users, no matter the amount of their first deposit. However, it is certainly beneficial to make a larger initial payment as that deposit will be matched by Caesars at a 100% rate up to $1,000.

There are over 750 casino games to play on the Caesars Palace platform, including slots, progressive jackpots, table games, live dealer games, video poker, and so much more.

FanDuel PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ FanDuel Casino 💰 200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Casino Bonus 1x $10

Live in Pennsylvania since its June 24, 2020, launch date, the FanDuel PA Online Casino app is an immersive online betting platform in partnership with Valley Forge Casino and Boyd Gaming. New users can sign-up for an account or use their existing FanDuel Sportsbook account to login and play, with first-timers having the chance to secure 200 Bonu Spins + a $1,000 Casino Bonus thanks to the FanDuel Casino promo code.

One of the more unique welcome offers, the FanDuel Casino promo awards 200 Bonus Spins as a standard to all new users who claim the offer. Then, users can play with confidence, particularly for their first 24 hours on the platform, as FanDuel will award up to $1,000 back in Casino Bonus if you’re down after your first day.

FanDuel Online Casino features all your favorite games including slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more. The FanDuel Casino app also offers live dealer games for users to enjoy a true casino feel as they play.

Borgata PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Borgata Online Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + $20 on the House 15x $10

Borgata PA Online Casino was launched on February 24, 2021, to the delight of awaiting players. With a long-established presence in the Northeast thanks to its retail casino location in Atlantic City, NJ (open since 2003), the Borgata brand name is certainly a trusted one by legal gamblers.

First-time players on the Borgata Online Casino can claim the promo code to get a 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $20 on the House. Existing users on the platform also have access to generous promotions and offers including the Borgata Cashback Grind, Dash for Cash, and so many more.

Borgata Online Casino users are automatically enrolled in the MGM Rewards program when they register for an account, allowing them to earn impressive perks like hotel and dining booking, casino credits, and other impressive offers available via MGM Rewards Points.

Bally PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Bally Online Casino 💰 Up to $100 Back on First Deposit 1x $10

The 20th online casino platform to go live in Pennsylvania, Bally PA Online Casino was launched on July 27, 2023. Bally was the 19th online casino to go live in Pennsylvania, and now represents an impressive option for awaiting gamblers. With a straightforward new user bonus code, players can sign-up and receive Up to $100 Back on their First Deposit.

Bally Online Casino games are split into the following categories: Trending, New Games, Jackpots, Top Slots, and Top Table Games. Within those sections, users can find fan-favorite games like Roulette, Cleopatra, Cash Eruption, Atomic Meltdown, 88 Fortunes, Blackjack, Blackjack Multihand with Surrendur, First Person Blackjack, Bonanza, Baccarat, and more.

The Bally Casino Rewards Program allows users to earn Bally Bucks to boost their bankroll and secure more credits to play real money casino games on the platform.

BetRivers PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ BetRivers Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $250 1x $10

BetRivers PA Online Casino, owned and operated by Rush Street Interactive, has been operational in Pennsylvania since its launch in February 2020. New users on the platform can get started fast with a 100% Deposit Match of up to $250 when they first fund their account.

The BetRivers PA Casino promo code only carries a 1x playthrough requirement and a $10 minimum deposit, though it’s certainly beneficial to make a larger initial deposit and take advantage of the 100% match offer. One of only four states in the country where BetRivers Casino is available, Pennsylvania legal gamblers truly have pristine access when it comes to online gaming.

BetRivers Online Casino also offers promos and bonuses for existing users on the platform including RushFace, Refer a Friend, 2x Happy Hour, and of course the iRush Rewards Program.

Stars PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Stars Online Casino 💰 Play $1, Get $100 Casino Bonus 2x $10

After partnering with the Mount Airy Casino (retail partnership), Stars PA Online Casino was officially launched in November 2019. Stars Casino (by PokerStars) offers an extremely low-risk and user-friendly promo code for new users to Play $1, and Get a $100 Casino Bonus.

Currently, the Stars Casino is only available in three states, Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. And while the number of available states is limited, the number of real money casino games is not, as Stars features over 1,000 casino games.

Eligible PA Online Casino users can take up the promo code and secure an instant $100 Casino Bonus to play all their favorite games including online slots, table games, live dealer games, and more.

Golden Nugget PA Online Casino

PA Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Golden Nugget Online Casino 💰 Deposit $5, Get $50 in Casino Credits 10x $10

Another long-time retail casino operating in the Northeast, Golden Nugget has been a mainstay of the Atlantic City, NJ scene since its grand opening in June of 1985. Now operating an online casino as well, the mobile app is available to eligible gamblers in Pennsylvania.

First-time players on Golden Nugget PA Online Casino can claim a generous promo code to Deposit $5 and Get $50 in Casino Credits when they sign-up. Offers are not limited to first-time players on the platform, as existing users have constant opportunities to secure promos and bonuses, as well as earn perks through the rewards program.

The Golden Nugget Online Casino app offers a plethora of slots, jackpots, live dealer games, classic table games, bonuses, promos, and a generous loyalty program.

PA Online Casino Promo Codes

There is no question that new user bonus codes represent some of the most attractive aspects of starting your online casino gambling experience. Claiming a promo code at sign-up allows new users on the platform to be greeted with a generous online casino bonus to get started with an added boost from the operator.

PA Online Casino Bonus Codes are doled out in different forms by different operators, including Casino Credits, Deposit Matches, No-Deposit Bonuses, Free Spins, and more. Here are the best Pennsylvania Online Casino App Bonus Codes:

DraftKings PA Online Casino: 💰 Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly

💰 Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly Fanatics PA Online Casino: 💰 Deposit $5, Get 250 Free Spins

💰 Deposit $5, Get 250 Free Spins BetMGM PA Online Casino: 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House

💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House Caesars Palace PA Online Casino: 💰 $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k

💰 $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k FanDuel PA Online Casino: 💰 200 Bonus Spins + $1000 Casino Bonus

💰 200 Bonus Spins + $1000 Casino Bonus Borgata PA Online Casino: 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + $20 on the House

💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + $20 on the House Bally PA Online Casino: 💰 Up to $100 Back on First Deposit

💰 Up to $100 Back on First Deposit BetRivers PA Online Casino: 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $250

💰 100% Deposit Match up to $250 Stars PA Online Casino: 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $500 + 500 Free Spins

💰 100% Deposit Match up to $500 + 500 Free Spins Golden Nugget PA Online Casino: 💰 Deposit $5, Get $50 in Casino Credits

And if you’re an existing user on one of these platforms already, don’t worry, as there is likely ample opportunity for you to claim various promotions and bonuses as well. Additionally, users are enrolled in loyalty programs when they register with an online casino operator, in which they can earn rewards points as they play games on the platform.

How to Play Games on PA Online Casino Apps

Have a clear enough picture of the PA Online Casino scene? Let’s get you started on one of the previously listed online gambling apps and have you playing real money casino games in no time. Follow the steps listed below to jump into the action with the best PA Mobile Casino Apps:

1. Choose a PA Online Casino

Online casino gaming is currently available in Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. That being said, the list of available online casino operators is different in each state. Seeing that online casinos have been available in Pennsylvania since July 2019, the list of available options in the Keystone State is very impressive.

To get started, choose your favorite(s) PA Online Casino listed below:

DraftKings Casino

FanDuel Casino

Caesars Palace Casino

Borgata Casino

BetMGM Casino

Jackpot City Casino

BetRivers Casino

Bally Casino

Fanatics Casino

Unibet Casino

Golden Nugget Casino

Betway Casino

Tropicana Casino

PokerStars Casino

Hollywood Casino

BetParx Casino

PlaySugarHouse Casino

Stardust Casino

Wind Creek Casino

PlayLive! Casino

2. Create an Account and Claim the New User Casino Bonus

Once you have selected a PA online casino operator, it’s time to register for an account on the platform. This is also the time to opt-in and claim your new user promo code to ensure you start your online casino gaming with a bonus.

To successfully sign-up for an account on a PA Online Casino app, new users are required to provide the following information:

Legal name

Email address

Username

Created password

Date of birth

Phone number

Do note that you will also be required to enable the location services on your access device when using an online casino app. This is so that the operator can verify the user is located within legal state (PA) online casino boundaries.

3. Make an Online Casino Deposit

After selecting your PA Online Casino of choice and creating an account, the next step is to deposit funds to play games with. The exact list of available online casino payment methods is not quite uniform across all platforms, but there are several commonly available deposit options for players to use including credit/debit cards, PayPal, and online banking.

Before making that first deposit, you should first read through all the terms and conditions of your casino bonus code, as it can be impacted by your initial deposit. Some of the listed PA Online Casino Promo Codes on this page provide a larger bonus depending on the amount of the user’s initial deposit.

4. Play Real Money Casino Games and Use Your Bonus

Well, the heavy lifting is done now, and you’re ready to start playing your favorite real money casino games. If you’ve made it to this point in the process, you will have already selected a PA Online Casino app, created an account, claimed the new-user offer, and deposited funds. The only thing left now is to jump into the fun!

Enjoy all your favorites including classic casino table games, live dealer games, online slots, jackpots, exclusive games, and much more. It should be pointed out that online casino bonus codes carry playthrough/rollover requirements, which means players will need to wager the value of the bonus a certain amount of times before being eligible for a withdrawal.

PA Online Casino Player Eligibility

PA online casino players will need to satisfy eligibility requirements to utilize online casino apps and play real money casino games. The list of requirements is as follows:

At least 21 years of age

Located within the state of Pennsylvania

PA Online Casinos also require players to verify their location (with location services on their access device) whenever using the online casino to ensure they are within the state of Pennsylvania’s legal online gambling boundaries.

PA Online Casino Deposit Methods

Users will need to fund their account on PA Online Casino Apps. Whether they are first-timers getting started on the platform, or existing users reloading their balance, there is a list of available deposit methods. The PA Online Casino payment methods are as follows:

Credit or debit card

Online banking

eCheck

PayPal

Wire transfer

PA Online Casino Withdrawal Methods

After you’ve won money on a PA Online Casino, you will likely be looking to withdraw your winnings. Rest assured there are various safe and trusted withdrawal methods for users to receive payouts from PA Online Casinos, including:

Debit card

Online banking

eCheck

Wire transfer

PA Online Casino Games

The list of PA Online Casino games is not the exact same across all apps and sites, but there are a host of common games available across all PA Online Casinos. Some of the most popular real money casino games available on PA gambling apps include:

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Craps

Slots

Progressive slots

Jackpots

Poker

3 Card Poker

Texas Hold’em

Casino Hold’em

Play Live Dealer Games on PA Online Casino Apps

One of the more luxurious aspects of online casino gaming, many of the PA Online Casino apps offer live dealer games allowing users to enjoy an authentic casino feel. Rather than having a digital computer dealer, these games have a real person there dealing the cards, clearing the table, and operating the game.

Available live dealer games on PA Online Casino apps includes the following:

Blackjack

Baccarat

Craps

Roulette

Three Card Poker

Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Dream Catcher (Money Wheel)

PA Online Casino History

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (regulatory body) was formed in 2004, and moved to legalize casino gaming in the state which led to the permission and construction of 14 retail casino locations. However, things took a while to get off the ground, and the launch of casino gaming wasn’t made available in Pennsylvania until 2010.

After laying out the retail gambling industry groundwork, the focus shifted to online gambling, which was legalized in Pennsylvania in 2017. In 2019, the first PA online casinos were launched, and the state is now home to 21 licensed online gambling operators, representing one of the most expansive online casino app markets in the country.

PA Online Casino FAQ

Some of the frequently asked questions regarding PA Online Casinos.

Are Online Casino apps legal in Pennsylvania?

Yes, Pennsylvania legalized online casinos in 2017 and launched the first PA Online Casino apps in 2019: There are now over 20 online casino platforms available to eligible users in Pennsylvania to play real money games.

What is the best PA Online Casino app?

The best PA Online Casino apps include DraftKings, Fanatics, BetMGM, Caesars Palace, Golden Nugget, and many more impressive options: With over 20 PA Online Casino apps for eligible users to choose from, there is no shortage of options to find your favorite mobile casino platform in PA.

Do PA Online Casinos have promo codes?

Yes, PA Online Casino apps offer generous promo code offers to new users on the platform: Make sure to claim your new user casino bonus when you register for an account.

Do PA Online Casino apps have promos for existing users?

Yes, PA Online Casinos feature promotions, bonuses, and offers for both new and existing users: Scroll over to the Promotions tab in your PA Online Casino app to view all the available offers.

What is the minimum age for PA Online Casinos?

21 years old: All users must be at least 21 years of ag in order to register for an account and access legal PA online casinos.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.