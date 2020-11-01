CDC says Georgia Gov. Kemp and others can go vote while in quarantine

“Gov. Kemp would be able to vote in person while wearing a mask, and maintaining at least 6 feet between election workers and other voters, and washing or sanitizing his hands before and after voting,” said CDC spokesman Jason McDonald. “We also recommend that Gov. Kemp let poll workers know that he is in quarantine when he arrives at the polling location.”

Kemp requested an absentee ballot Friday, but it might not arrive in the mail before polls close Tuesday. Georgia law and a court ruling require all absentee ballots to be received by county election officials before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If Kemp doesn’t receive his absentee ballot in time, the only way he could vote would be at his local polling place near his Athens residence on Election Day. In-person early voting ended Friday.

A spokesman for Kemp, a Republican, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. Kemp previously served as secretary of state, Georgia’s top election official.