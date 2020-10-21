Fulton elections warehouse COVID-19 outbreak grows

Fulton Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore said the county was taking $300,000 from its reserve balance in case of another COVID-19 wave. The money would cover unexpected outbreak expenses, she said, and comes from the sought-after Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding Fulton received from the federal government in April.

Of the 23 workers currently with the virus, five are full-time county employees and 18 are contractors.

Roach said the county knows these contractors well because they have worked multiple elections.

“They are as much our employees as the ones who work for us,” she said.

Explore COVID cases force district to close North Fulton high school for 3 days

Barron said that staff have sprayed the warehouse with a 30-day germicidal, moved over the weekend into a 110,000-square-foot area at the Georgia World Congress Center to increase social distancing and added security at the warehouse so they can open up bay doors to increase air flow.

He assured commissioners that they had the situation under control.

“We are well-positioned going forward,” Barron said.