Election Day 2020: Polls open in Gwinnett

Polls are now open in Gwinnett County, and lines of voters have begun to cast their ballot.
Gwinnett’s 156 polling places opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Dozens of voters waited in line at two precincts before voting began.
First-time voter Erika Fuentes, 19, arrived at the community center at Lucky Shoals Park on Britt Road in Norcross about an hour before the polls opened because she was concerned about long lines. She has to work at 10 a.m. at Little Caesars Pizza and was one of roughly 50 who stood outside in the chilly morning to wait for doors to open.
Fuentes said she was a bit nervous about casting her first ballot, but the poll workers were helpful and the process went quickly.
“I feel like people don’t expect as a younger person to care so much about ... our country,” she said. “As things are going on right now you start to like realize this is actually important for you to speak up.”
One of the first voters to cast their ballots at Best Friend Park in Norcross was Ellis Jefferson, who showed up roughly 15 minutes before polls opened.
“I always vote early, and this year wasn’t going to be any different,” he said, noting that he expected a longer wait.
The lines grew at Best Friend Park after the polls opened. Around 7:25 a.m. there were about 50 people in line.
Gwinnett spokesman Joe Sorenson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no major issues had been reported to the county as of 8 a.m. He said voting operations appear to be going smoothly.
Regardless of what happens Tuesday, Gwinnett residents have already cast more votes than during the entirety of the 2016 presidential election.
Nearly 335,000 ballots were cast and accepted by the county via mail-in absentee votes and in-person early votes combined, surpassing the 332,149 votes cast in Gwinnett in 2016. Roughly 58% of registered voters in Gwinnett voted before Election Day.
Polls throughout Gwinnett County will be open until 7 p.m., and residents are allowed to vote if they’re in line by that time. Visit the Secretary of State’s website to find your polling place.