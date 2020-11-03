Kemp receives absentee ballot while in quarantine, will vote after all

It wasn’t previously clear whether the Republican governor’s absentee ballot would arrive in the mail in time for Kemp to vote after he announced Friday he would self-quarantine because he came in close contact with U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who tested positive for the disease.

Kemp, who tested negative for the disease on Friday, had planned on voting in-person but requested the absentee ballot after learning of the exposure. He told WSB Radio that he received the ballot on Monday.