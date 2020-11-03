Kemp receives absentee ballot while in quarantine, will vote after all

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus, said he has received his absentee ballot and will be casting it at a drop box later Tuesday.
It wasn’t previously clear whether the Republican governor’s absentee ballot would arrive in the mail in time for Kemp to vote after he announced Friday he would self-quarantine because he came in close contact with U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who tested positive for the disease.
Kemp, who tested negative for the disease on Friday, had planned on voting in-person but requested the absentee ballot after learning of the exposure. He told WSB Radio that he received the ballot on Monday.
“I’m actually going to be voting today absentee after I had to go to the CDC quarantine protocols," he said in an interview with Scott Slade. "I figured that would be best. I actually got my ballot in the mail yesterday, so I’ve got it here ready to go, and I’ll be dropping it off later today.”
Georgia law and a court ruling required all absentee ballots to be received by county election officials before 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who might have been exposed to COVID-19 stay home for 14 days and avoid others. The CDC clarified on Sunday that the coronavirus doesn’t preclude people from exercising their right to vote.
Kemp’s office said he was in “good spirits” as he celebrated his birthday Monday while in isolation. But those close to him say he’s itching to return to action after being sidelined during a crucial stretch of the campaign.
Kemp, an Athens resident, can return his absentee ballot at one of six drop boxes in Athens-Clarke County, or he could drop it off in-person to the county’s elections office.
