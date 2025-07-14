Republican John King raises $520K for Senate bid in Georgia

Insurance Commissioner John King’s campaign said he raised about $520,000 since entering the U.S. Senate race in early May and is transferring another $500,000 to a super PAC devoted to his GOP bid to take on Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.
King’s campaign didn’t immediately disclose Monday how much unspent money he has in his account. The deadline for filing disclosures for fundraising from April through June is Tuesday.
So far, King is in a two-way GOP battle for the Republican nomination against U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who raised about $1.1 million since he entered the race in May and lent himself another $2 million. His campaign said he’ll report $4.1 million in the bank.
The field could soon grow. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson has repeatedly teased a likely candidacy, saying last week that Georgians don’t want “woke overlords” representing them in the Senate.
And former football coach Derek Dooley is quietly testing the waters, meeting recently with donors aligned with Gov. Brian Kemp and traveling to Washington to huddle with senior Republicans close to President Donald Trump.
King’s campaign said he is bolstering his bid by transferring $350,000 from his insurance commissioner campaign’s account to a federal PAC, along with another $150,000 raised for the outside group. His totals didn’t include any loans.
The behind-the-scenes jockeying comes as Kemp and Trump explore ways to unite behind a single contender. The two met privately in Washington in May, and Kemp has urged donors “keep your powder dry” to give him time to forge a consensus with the president.
Whoever emerges from the GOP scrum will face a formidable opponent.
Jon Ossoff said Thursday he raised more than $10 million over the last three months, ending the second quarter with $15.5 million in the bank as the Democrat prepares for what could be one of the most expensive and competitive Senate races in the nation.
