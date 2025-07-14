Politics
A postcard from Plains and questions from the listener mailbag

On the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast hosts talks about trip to Jimmy Carter’s hometown more than six months after his death.
32 minutes ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dug into the listener mailbag, beginning with questions about tax cuts, marijuana policy and the state’s new “America First” license plates.

But first, Murphy talks about her trip to Plains, the home of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. She traveled there as the Plains Post Office was dedicated to the former president and first lady.

The Plains Post Office was renamed for the late President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter during a dedication ceremony on July 2. (Patricia Murphy/AJC)

