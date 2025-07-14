A postcard from Plains and questions from the listener mailbag

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dug into the listener mailbag, beginning with questions about tax cuts, marijuana policy and the state’s new “America First” license plates.
But first, Murphy talks about her trip to Plains, the home of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. She traveled there as the Plains Post Office was dedicated to the former president and first lady.
Credit: Patricia Murphy
