Beginning at 6 a.m. follow along race day with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s livestreamed coverage of the Peachtree Road Race.
This year the Atlanta Track Club has partnered with the AJC to share interviews and live updates as racers cross the finish line.
The live video coverage will last for four hours, ending at 10 a.m.
And download the AJC News app to watch the race and keep up with all things Peachtree today!
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
