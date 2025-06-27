Virtual runners must complete their races and submit their results between July 2 and July 5 at noon, according to Atlanta Track Club.

Each registered virtual runner will receive an email Monday that includes a dedicated link that will be used to submit results. Runners can also submit times via the track club’s app. There is no course time limit for virtual runners.

Virtual runners’ race kits, which include the Peachtree Road Race finisher T-shirt, commemorative bib and sponsor goodies, will be shipped after July 4. For those who purchased a commemorative medal, the medal will also be included in the race kit.