How virtual runners will submit run times for AJC Peachtree Road Race

Get ready for the world’s largest 10K — wherever you’re running.
Running a "shadow" version of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race outside of Atlanta has long been a part of the event. In 2008, these U.S. Army service members prepare to run a "shadow" version of the race at Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq. (Courtesy of Staff Sgt. Michel Sauret/U.S. Army)

1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is almost here.

And while Atlanta Track Club expects more than 50,000 runners to make their way down Peachtree Road on race day, thousands more will be joining virtually from home — whether home is across town or halfway around the world.

For those virtual runners, here is how you can submit your run times come race day.

Virtual runners must complete their races and submit their results between July 2 and July 5 at noon, according to Atlanta Track Club.

Each registered virtual runner will receive an email Monday that includes a dedicated link that will be used to submit results. Runners can also submit times via the track club’s app. There is no course time limit for virtual runners.

Virtual runners’ race kits, which include the Peachtree Road Race finisher T-shirt, commemorative bib and sponsor goodies, will be shipped after July 4. For those who purchased a commemorative medal, the medal will also be included in the race kit.

