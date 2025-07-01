You can save time by getting a Breeze ticket early at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. MARTA has created a special wristband pass for Peachtree participants, so you won’t need to carry anything. The wristband passes are available to purchase at the expo, or, if you bought a pass alongside with UPS number mailing, you ought to have received it with your race bib.

You can also buy a ticket or card at MARTA train stations and RideShare stores. Single-use tickets cost $1 each, plus $2.50 for a one-way trip or $5 for a roundtrip. Refillable Breeze cards cost $2 plus the ride fare. If you already have a refillable Breeze card, be sure to check the expiration date.

Trains will start running at 4 a.m. on race day. If you’re parking at Lindbergh Station and jumping on the train, try to find a space in the Sidney Marcus garage; it’s the only one operated by MARTA. The other decks will charge a fee (though you may be able to validate your parking ticket inside the station for a discount).

Lenox station: The gold line (Doraville) is the best way to reach the race start waves near Lenox Station. You can transfer to the gold line at Lindbergh Center Station, or take the nonstop shuttle buses from Lindbergh to Lenox.

Buckhead station: Although not as convenient as the gold line, the red line to North Springs station is open and will exit on Peachtree Street. However, MARTA recommends all participants ride the gold line for easier access to the start line.

For bus schedules and other information, check the MARTA website.

Ride sharing

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

East side: Lenox Road and Ga. 400 north

West side: East Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

North side: Peachtree Street and Narmore Drive

Getting home

After the race — and after you’ve enjoyed some of Midtown’s excellent post-race dining options — make your way to MARTA’s Midtown station to take the train home.

The Midtown station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south).