Here’s what runners should know ahead of the big day:

Get your race number

Runners who didn’t purchase UPS shipping when they registered will need to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix. This year’s expo is moving from the Georgia World Congress Center to Lenox Square, where it will take on the air of an outdoor festival — but with plenty of air conditioning!

Credit: Paul McPherson for Atlanta Track Club Credit: Paul McPherson for Atlanta Track Club

The expo is a free, two-day event where runners can pick up their bibs. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in other fun activities.

You’ll need to present an ID and your check-in pass to collect your bib. A friend or family member can pick up your number for you, but they’ll need the same items (a photo or copy of your ID will work).

Course maps

The course for the Peachtree Road Race hasn’t changed much over the years. Runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Track Club has detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), racecourse and finish area available for download on its site.

Start waves

Start wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves.

You can look up your start wave here.

Crossing the finish line

As Piedmont Park comes into view, runners will feel the thrill of accomplishment. But the end of the race is just the start of the fun.

As the first runners cross the finish line, the official 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt will be revealed. The T-shirts are coveted mementos of the big day, and longtime participants often have collections of T-shirts from races past.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Once you’ve received your T-shirt, grab some refreshments and have your picture taken. Racers are invited to stop by one of the SweetWater Brewing booths for a free beer. (You’ll need to pick up a 21+ wristband from SweetWater at the expo.)

After you’ve grabbed a drink, check out the three live DJs spinning in shaded celebration zones in Piedmont Park. Sponsored by Northside Hospital, they’re designed to help you cool down and soak in your post-race moment.

Frequently Asked Questions