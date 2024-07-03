AJC Peachtree Road Race

WATCH: A 10k Sweet As A Peach

World’s largest 10K started out small: A video history of the AJC Peachtree Road Race
By AJC staff
45 minutes ago

It’s hard to believe that a 60,000 person, 6.2-mile run that takes over Atlanta each July 4th was once so small.

How small? When Jeff Galloway won the first Peachtree Road Race in 1970, he had to outrun just 149 competitors. Fast forward to 2024, when the AJC Peachtree Road Race steps off for the 55th time and proudly boasts the title “world’s largest 10K.”

This video tells the Peachtree’s history through the eyes of Galloway and Julia Emmons, the former longtime director of The Atlanta Track Club. Learn the story of the race’s rise from 150 runners to its central place in Atlanta’s Independence Day holiday.

Return to the AJC for coverage of the 2024 race on July 4.

ExploreInaugural Peachtree with a Purpose will benefit 10 Atlanta organizations
ExploreHow July Fourth, AJC Peachtree Road Race give Atlanta an economic boost

About the Author

AJC staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA pauses access closures of Five Points station during renovation

Credit: Jenni Girtman

ANALYSIS
Why Georgia Democrats are holding the Biden line for now
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: NYT

ELECTION 2024
Biden told ally that he is weighing whether to continue in race
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo delivers news for next year’s race
1h ago
WATCH: Keeping up with Steady Betty
Long-time AJC Peachtree Road Race participant: ‘That’s what I do on the Fourth of July’
Featured

2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular