Truth is, I’m not completely sure. The length of the race does not concern me — 10K, or 6.2 miles — as much as how the weather will affect my ability to run it. While the meteorological report predicts a milder July 4, we all know how that could change at any moment in Atlanta.

I’m a runner who has been racing for 15 years, having completed a marathon and several half-marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks. However, I almost always avoid races in the summer. The last time I ran a summertime 5K, it was in Las Vegas in August 2022, and it was so hot that I was hallucinating before crossing the finish line.

But they say the dry heat in a place like Vegas is different from the South. Will I fare better in the humidity, running on asphalt without any shade? I hope so.

Since I arrived in metro Atlanta in May, I most frequently run at the Fowler Park greenway in Cumming in Forsyth County at 6 a.m. when the sun has barely risen. It feels nice.

My strategy for beating the heat at the Peachtree Road Race is staying hydrated and focusing on two goals: Crossing the finish line and avoiding injury.

The runner’s high is real and running with others is invigorating

I’m a late bloomer when it comes to running races. I was not particularly athletic as a boy, and I only started to run more regularly in college.

But it was in my 30s when I decided I wanted to run a race — a 5K in Southwest Florida where I previously lived. It was in the fall, so the weather was pleasant.

What I loved most about the experience was meeting the community built around running, watching the cheering supporters and eating the snacks at the end.

That led to a 10K, a triathlon sprint and then a half-marathon. My one and only marathon, which I ran in Nashville, Tennessee in 2015, was a pre-40 bucket list item.

I am glad I did it, but my body hurt badly, and I decided afterwards that what I wanted most was to enjoy running, not dread it. That means these days sticking to a 3-to-4-mile run three days a week.

The runner’s high is real for me. I feel invigorated and I can think clearly about life and delve into ideas for columns. At the same time, I can also escape from the cares of the world, sometimes listening to music from Bad Bunny or Celia Cruz and other times just reveling in the quiet.

Generally, I run alone, but I like it better when I have a running partner or race with others.

My first race in Atlanta was the Pride 5K, which took place at Piedmont Park on June 1.

Beyond the race, the 5K exuded a strong sense of community, which made the experience even more enjoyable.

Peachtree Road Race participants run the gamut of life experiences

On Wednesday at Lenox Square, I volunteered with fellow colleagues at the Peachtree Road Race Expo booth of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 10K’s headline sponsor of the last 50 years.

People flowed through the exhibition space with their swag bags, some wearing vintage PRR shirts or logos including that of the Atlanta Track Club, organizer of the race, which is the largest 10K in the world.

I met a woman running her 30th PRR, a retired couple eager to discuss news coverage and a family whose rosy-cheeked baby perfected the Princess Diana wave from her stroller.

A diverse, intergenerational, interracial group flowed all morning throughout the expo.

Every time I told folks I was running my first race, they warned me about the heat.

I promised to drink lots of water, pace myself and just have fun. I left more excited than when I arrived.

To fellow race participants, make sure to wave at the AJC staff when you pass by our Midtown offices on Peachtree St. NE at 15th St. NE.

I hope to see you on the course or cheering on the sideline, and maybe I’ll see you on the MARTA train on the way there.

David Plazas is the opinion editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and serves on the editorial board. Email him at david.plazas@ajc.com.