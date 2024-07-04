Less than a week!

Can you believe it? Has a rush of last-minute questions become the soundtrack to your race prep? Don’t worry. Take a minute to hydrate and keep reading for essential Peachtree details, heat safety tips, this year’s national anthem winners — and where to get free beer at the end of the race.

MUST-KNOW INFO: PEACHTREE GO GUIDE

📫 Get your race number: Runners who didn’t purchase UPS shipping when they registered will need to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix. This year’s expo is moving from the Georgia World Congress Center to Lenox Square, where it will take on the air of an outdoor festival — but with plenty of air conditioning!

📝 Expo info: Kick off the world’s largest 10K with a bang. This year’s prerace expo will be in Lenox Square in Buckhead — NOT at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Dates for the AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix:

Wednesday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wondering whether a friend or family member can pick up your number for you? You’re not alone. We got a lot of reader questions about that last week, and the short answer is, yes.

But keep in mind, Atlanta Track Club asks that the person making the pick-up has the following items with them:

An ID (Photo/Copy/ Original) — Driver’s license, passport, government/school-issued ID, employee badge

Check-in pass that will be emailed closer to race day

🚇 Transportation and accommodations: MARTA will start running at 4:00 a.m. on race day. You can preorder fare or pick up a MARTA wristband (which acts like a fare card) at the prerace expo. Find more transportation and accommodation info from Atlanta Track Club here.

🚧 Course maps: Keeping with tradition, runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park.

Download detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), course and finish area here.

⏰ Start wave times: Wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves.

You can look up your start wave here.

🏅Crossing the finish line: The end of the race is just the start of the fun, which will include:

The official 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt reveal

Free beer from SweetWater (you’ll need to pick up a 21+ wristband from SweetWater at the expo)

Three live DJs spinning in shaded celebration zones in Piedmont Park

🏃 Virtual runner reminders: Make sure to complete your races and submit your results between July 2 and July 5 at noon. Each registered virtual runner will receive an email Monday that includes a dedicated link that will be used to submit results. Runners can also submit times via the track club’s app.

FULL Go Guide and everything you need to know here.

TRAINING SPOTLIGHT: STAY SAFE IN THE HEAT

Atlanta is well-known for its heat and humidity, so as the sweltering temps persist outside, we want to make sure you stay safe on race day — one sweaty mile at a time. The AJC’s Pulse team compiled essential info on heat-related dangers:

Heat exhaustion vs. heatstroke: Dr. Jonathan Kim, a sports cardiologist and assistant professor at Emory University, tells the AJC that the difference is one of degree and severity. If it’s not treated, heat exhaustion can develop into heatstroke. Symptoms of heatstroke include a change in a person’s mental status (becoming disoriented or confused) and core body temperature rising to greater than 105 degrees.

Prevention is key: Dr. Kim suggests Peachtree runners wear light-colored clothing. And of course, make sure you stay hydrated before and during the race. That means drinking water every 15 to 20 minutes, he says.

Signs to look out for: If you experience nausea, vomiting or a headache, these are signs of heat exhaustion, and we would definitely encourage you to hydrate and find a way to cool off. If someone suddenly seems confused or disoriented, that’s a strong indication of heatstroke.

What to do: Kim recommends using evaporative cooling methods like putting cold towels under your armpits and on your groin and back. Replace the towels with cold ones before they start to get warm, and again, Kim stresses the importance of drinking plenty of water. Hydration stations and water sprays will be located approximately every mile, on both sides of Peachtree Street, along the course.

Here’s a list of other ways to stay safe while sweating it out:

🛁 Try soaking in a hot bath a few times before the big day

🧊 Throw on some frozen underwear as a form of precooling

🌡️ Add 20 degrees to the outdoor temperature

⌚ Determine your summer pace

ASK AN EXPERT: BEST OF BOB

Atlanta Track Club’s Bob Wells has been an amazing part of the Peachtree Road Race newsletter this year, and it’s hard to summarize all the wisdom he’s shared with us so far. But, we can try:

Arrive to the start line healthy: The day before the Peachtree, “try a ‘shakeout run’ to help your body stay in touch with the task ahead and reduce race day anxiety. Fifteen to 30 minutes of super easy running is the sweet spot.” Of course, total rest works, too. “Listen to your body and do whatever works best for you.”

Your last long run should be behind you: “Think shorter, easier efforts. Maybe throw in one more spicy effort three to four days before race day — following a 1-2 mile warm-up, something like a fartlek run that includes 12 x 30 seconds hard / 30 seconds easy.”

Closing words of encouragement: “To every runner and walker taking on Peachtree, you are part of a legendary tradition. Every stride you take is a celebration of your strength, your joy, your love for the challenge that is Peachtree. The heat? You’ve trained for it. The hills? You’ll float over them. The crowds? They’re your cheerleaders.

“Remember that your pace doesn’t define your worth — your courage does. This is the exclamation point on all of your hard work. So, let your arms fly on the downhills, embrace the challenge of Cardiac Hill and finish strong knowing you’re a part of something truly special."

A FEW MORE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Does the course have a time limit?

Yes, the course will officially close at 10:45 a.m. It is also a timed event.

Is the course closed to traffic?

Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.

What’s not allowed on the course?

Pets, backpacks, wheeled conveyances, including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates, are not allowed.

For other concerns or questions, refer back to your Peachtree go guide or visit Atlanta Track Club’s FAQs page.

THIS YEAR’S NATIONAL ANTHEM WINNERS

Meet two very talented young women, who’ve already conquered performing at their best when the heat is on.

Peachtree Road Race anthem winner: Laura Martin

Laura Martin, 18, won the vote to perform the national anthem ahead of the 56th AJC Peachtree Road Race. According to her mother, Martin’s love for singing began at an early age and has grown over the years. She has had the opportunity to sing in talent shows, school musicals and regularly at her church.

She previously performed the national anthem in April at the 97th Georgia FFA State Convention. Martin, a proud alum of Commerce High School, said she was honored to be chosen as this year’s Peachtree Road Race singer.

Peachtree Junior anthem winner: Violet Bove

Violet Bove, 14, won the vote to perform ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior at Lenox Square on July 3.

Violet attends Fideles Christian School, where she sings in chapel and has been in several musicals. She has performed the national anthem for the Gwinnett Stripers, so she’s no stranger to performing for a big crowd.

“I am very excited,” Violet told the AJC. “I consider it a blessing to have the opportunity to sing the national anthem in front of a large group of people.”

THERE’S PLENTY MORE PEACHTREE TO GO

We’re not done yet. The newsletter will be back on Thursday, July 3, with last minute race prep and tips. Plus, stick with us after the race. We’ll have newsletters for Saturday, July 5, and Saturday, July 12, to look back on all you’ve accomplished and keep the momentum going for your next goal.

COOL-DOWN

Yes, water is great, but if you’re looking for a more flavorful way to beat the heat, check out these 8 cool metro Atlanta ice cream shops. You’re days away from participating in the world’s largest 10K — don’t forget to treat yourself. 🍦