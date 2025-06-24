According to her mother, Martin’s love for singing began at an early age and has grown over the years. She has had the opportunity to sing in talent shows, school musicals and regularly at her church.

Credit: Courtesy of Laura Martin Credit: Courtesy of Laura Martin

It won’t be Laura’s first time tackling The Star-Spangled Banner: She previously performed the national anthem in April at the 97th Georgia FFA State Convention.

Martin, a proud alum of Commerce High School, said she was honored to be chosen as this year’s Peachtree Road Race singer.

Peachtree Junior anthem winner: Violet Bove

Violet Bove, 14, won the vote to perform ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior at Lenox Square on July 3.

Bove attends Fideles Christian School, and, according to her mother, has been singing since she could speak. She has been in several musicals in both elementary and middle school.

Credit: Courtesy of Maria Elena Bove Credit: Courtesy of Maria Elena Bove

Bove sings in chapel at her school, and has performed the national anthem for the Gwinnett Stripers, so she’s no stranger to performing for a big crowd.

“I am very excited,” Violet told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I consider it a blessing to have the opportunity to sing the national anthem in front of a large group of people.”