National anthem contest winners announced for Peachtree Road Race, Peachtree Jr.

Meet the singers: An 18-year-old Commerce High graduate and a 14-year-old Fideles Christian School student.
The American flag is raised at the starting line outside Lenox Square before The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

By
49 minutes ago

Back in May, we asked Atlantans if they had what it takes to perform the national anthem ahead of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior. It’s a longstanding race tradition and Atlanta stepped up, sending in tons of audition videos.

After Atlanta Track Club picked its favorites as finalists, we came back once again to ask for your help picking the winners. After several week and thousands of votes, we now have our winning singers.

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race 2025

Peachtree Road Race anthem winner: Laura Martin

Laura Martin, 18, won the vote to perform the national anthem ahead of the 56th AJC Peachtree Road Race, as more than 50,000 runners from around the globe line up to run in the “world’s largest 10K” on July 4.

According to her mother, Martin’s love for singing began at an early age and has grown over the years. She has had the opportunity to sing in talent shows, school musicals and regularly at her church.

Laura Martin will sing the national anthem ahead of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2025. (Courtesy of Laura Martin)

ExploreHere’s everything you should know about the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

It won’t be Laura’s first time tackling The Star-Spangled Banner: She previously performed the national anthem in April at the 97th Georgia FFA State Convention.

Martin, a proud alum of Commerce High School, said she was honored to be chosen as this year’s Peachtree Road Race singer.

Peachtree Junior anthem winner: Violet Bove

Violet Bove, 14, won the vote to perform ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior at Lenox Square on July 3.

Bove attends Fideles Christian School, and, according to her mother, has been singing since she could speak. She has been in several musicals in both elementary and middle school.

Violet Bove will sing the national anthem ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior at Lenox Square on July 3. (Courtesy of Maria Elena Bove)

Bove sings in chapel at her school, and has performed the national anthem for the Gwinnett Stripers, so she’s no stranger to performing for a big crowd.

“I am very excited,” Violet told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I consider it a blessing to have the opportunity to sing the national anthem in front of a large group of people.”

