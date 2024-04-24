Guard kills Georgia inmate at hospital after he overpowered other officer, investigators say

The bureau said its preliminary investigation indicated that Henson began fighting with one of the guards at the hospital, grabbed a cannister of pepper spray from the officer and used it to subdue him. The inmate began advancing toward the second guard, still spraying from the cannister, when she shot and killed him, according to the GBI.

The GBI didn’t say what sparked the fight between the inmate and guards. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said it “appeared to be an escape attempt.”

The officer who was doused with pepper spray was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said Lori Benoit, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections. She said both guards who were involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI investigation. Neither the GBI nor the Corrections Department released the guards' names.

No one else was injured.

Henson had been serving an eight-year prison sentence since 2019 after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and several counts of theft in Cherokee County north of Atlanta. Prosecutors said Henson stole motorcycles, ATVs, trucks, a car and a child's dirt bike during the summer of 2018.