Georgia News

1 dead in Atlanta area apartment fire that forced residents to jump from balconies

News outlets say at least one person has died in an apartment fire in metro Atlanta's DeKalb County that forced people to jump from their balconies
17 minutes ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — An apartment fire Sunday in metro Atlanta's DeKalb County that forced people to jump from their balconies left at least one person dead and several others injured, news outlets reported.

Firefighters were still trying to contain the blaze in the afternoon and had not entered the building, where 24 units had caught on fire, WSB-TV in Atlanta reported.

Six people were injured, four of whom were taken to a hospital. Other details, including what may have started the fire, were not immediately available.

